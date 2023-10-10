Kerala University Semester Result 2023 OUT at exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result

Kerala University Result 2023 OUT: Kerala University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like MCA, B.Voc, B.Com, MBA, BMS, B.A, B.Sc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Kerala University Result 2023: University of Kerala, formally University of Travancore has recently declared the results for MCA 2nd sem, B.Voc 3rd sem, B.Com 1st, 3rd sem, MBA 2nd sem, BMS 3rd sem, B.A 3rd sem, B.Sc 3rd sem, and other exams. University of Kerala Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the University of Kerala result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

Kerala University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kerala University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Kerala University Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check University of Kerala Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Students’ segment given in the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ option available there

Step 3: Select your course and click on the download option given there.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Kerala University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Kerala University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

University of Kerala: Highlights

University of Kerala, formally University of Travancore is located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 1937. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University of Kerala offers various UG and PG courses in 16 faculties and 41 departments of teaching and research. The university has over 150 affiliated colleges.