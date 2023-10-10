Kerala University Semester Result 2023 OUT at exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result

Kerala University Result 2023 OUT: Kerala University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like MCA, B.Voc, B.Com, MBA, BMS, B.A, B.Sc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download University of Kerala Result 2023 PDF here.
Kerala University Result 2023: University of Kerala, formally University of Travancore has recently declared the results for MCA 2nd sem, B.Voc 3rd sem, B.Com 1st, 3rd sem, MBA 2nd sem, BMS 3rd sem, B.A 3rd sem, B.Sc 3rd sem, and other exams. University of Kerala Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the University of Kerala result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

Kerala University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kerala University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Kerala University Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check University of Kerala Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like MCA 2nd sem, B.Voc 3rd sem, B.Com 1st, 3rd sem, MBA 2nd sem, BMS 3rd sem, B.A 3rd sem, B.Sc 3rd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Kerala results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Students’ segment given in the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ option available there

Step 3: Select your course and click on the download option given there.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Kerala University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Kerala University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

M.A. Economics 2nd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Sc. Psychology 2nd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

MCA 2nd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Voc Software Development 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Com Accounts And Data Science 1st Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA 2nd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

BMS Hotel Management 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.A 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Sc 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Voc Tourism And Hospitality Management 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Voc. Food Processing 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Voc. Food Processing And Management 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Com 3rd Sem

09-Oct-2023

Click here

University of Kerala: Highlights

University of Kerala, formally University of Travancore is located in  Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 1937. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University of Kerala offers various UG and PG courses in 16 faculties and 41 departments of teaching and research. The university has over 150 affiliated colleges.

FAQ

Is Kerala University Result 2023 Declared for MCA 2nd sem?

Yes, Kerala University has released the results of MCA 2nd sem on its official website. Kerala University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I download result PDFs of University of Kerala result 2023?

The University of Kerala result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check University of Kerala results on this page.

