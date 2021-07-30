KMC Pharmacist Recruitment 2021, Download Notification @kmcgov.in

KMC Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata City NUHM Society has published a notification for the recruitment to the post of Pharmacist on its website -kmcgov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from 30 July to 03 August 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 03 August 2021

KMC Pharmacist Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 20

Unreserved - 02 Unreserved (Ex-serviceman in Group -C) - 05 Unreserved (Person with Disabilities) - 04 Unreserved (Meritorious Sports person) - 02 SC (Ex-serviceman in Group-C) - 02 ST 05

KMC Pharmacist Salary:

Rs. 22000

Eligibility Criteria for KMC Pharmacist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The candidate should have minimum qualification two years Diploma in Pharmacy (D-Pharma)(Allopathic) recognized by the Government of West Bengal pharmacy Council and registered as HA" category Pharmacist under West Bengal Pharmacy Council. Weightage will be given for higher

The candidates must have proficiency in Bengali and must have efficiency in computers including MS Office and Internet

KMC Pharmacist Age Limit:

40 Years

KMC Pharmacist Selection Process

Selection will be done on merit, practical examination. Application will be first shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in final qualification (highest basic qualification)as D.Pharma/B.Pharma/M.Pharma, Shortlisted candidates will be called in 1:10 ration that is for one declared post, 10 candidates will be called for practical test. In Computer Test, which will count as practical test candidates have to obtain atleast 50% marks to qualify for the post

How to Apply for KMC Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 ?



The eligible candidates are requested to submit their application in a sealed envelope addressed to “Chief Municipal Health Officer/Secretary, Kolkata City NUHM Society " CMO Bldg, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013, The sealed envelope should be submitted in the drop box in front of room no 254 2ndfloor of CMO Bldg.

The date and time of submission of application :- (excluding holidays): from 30.07.2021to 03.08.2021.time 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday), Saturday: 11:00 am - 2:00pm. No application will received by post/courier. No application will received in drop box after 03 August 2021.

KMC Pharmacist Notification Download