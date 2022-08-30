Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 For 127 Health Worker Posts: No Written, Only Interview

Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) has invited online application for the 127 Health Worker Posts on its official website. Check KMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification: Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) has invited application for the 127 Honorary Health Workers (HHWs) post. Candidates having age group of 30-40 year with Minimum Madhyamik pass can apply for these posts on or before 15 September 2022.

Selection for Honorary Health Workers (HHWs) will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the interview.

Notification Details Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 :

Memo No. H/L/153/2022-23

Important Dates Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 September 2022

Vacancy Details Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Honorary Health Workers (HHWs)-127

Eligibility Criteria Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Minimum Madhyamik pass or equivalent examination.

Candidates having higher qualification are also eligible. However, in case of candidates possessing higher qualification, only marks obtained in Madhyamik or equivalent examination will be considered. For calculation of the marks obtained in the Secondary Examination (Madhyamik or equivalent), the aggregate is to be considered (excluding the marks obtained in the additional paper).

Age Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification:

30-40 years as on 1st day of the calendar year i.e. as on 01.01.2022.

Check notification link for relaxation in Upper age limit.

How to Apply Kolkata Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed Application Format available on the official website of Kolkata Municipal Corporation www.kmcgov.in with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. The last date for submission of application is 15 September 2022 within 4.00 PM.