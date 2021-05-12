Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 for DGM Posts, Apply Online @konkanrailway.com

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Dy. General Manager (Account & Finance). All interested and willing candidates can apply online on or before 6 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 6 June 2021

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Dy. General Manager (Account & Finance) - 1 Post

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: CS / Recognized Law Degree / Full Time MBA (Finance).

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not exceeding 50 Years

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - PML-12 (Rs.78800 – 209200)

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Only provisionally eligible candidates shall be called for the selection process. The selection will be by way of Group Discussion, Presentation on a topic of the area of working of the candidate and Personal Interview. The specific date will be intimated along with the list of shortlisted candidates through the KRCL website. Candidates called for interview should carry original Application, Educational documents, Experience certificate & other documents mentioned in the notification along with one set of self-attested copies.

Download Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021

The candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Dy. Chief Personnel Officer by email on e-mail id helpdskrectcell@krcl.co.in on or before 17:30 hrs of 6 June 2021. Applications shall not be accepted at any other offices of Konkan Railway and if handed over, will not be considered. Applications received after the given date/time will not be entertained.

