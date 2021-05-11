NLC Recruitment 2021 for GDMO, Physician and other posts, Apply Online from today onwards @nlcindian.in

NLC Recruitment 2021: NLC India Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Physician, Anaesthetist, Emergency Care Physician & General Duty Medical Officer for a period of Two years for its 350 bedded General Hospital at Neyveli including to manage the exigencies of COVID-19 pandemic at NLCIL, GH / COVID-19 Care Centres, Neyveli, Tamil Nadu. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts from 11 May 2021 onwards. The online application link can be accessed by clicking on the below link.

A total of 34 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Selection of candidates will be in the order of merit based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Personal Interview. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to know post wise qualification details of the post here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 May 2021

Closing of On-line registration of application Date & Time: 17 May 2021 at 17:30 Hrs

Tentative Interview Date: 18 & 19 May 2021

NLC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Physician - 4 Posts

Anaesthetist - 4 Posts

Emergency Care Physician - 4 Posts

GDMO - 22 Posts

NLC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Physician - MBBS & MD / DNB in General Medicine from a recognized university / Institution. (Or) MBBS & PG Diploma with Minimum 04 Years’ Post qualification experience in Government / Private Hospitals.

Anaesthetist - MBBS & MD in Anaesthesiology from a recognized university / Institution. (Or) MBBS & Diploma Anaesthesiology with Minimum 04 Years’ Post qualification experience in Government / Private Hospitals.

Emergency Care Physician - MBBS & PG Diploma in Emergency Medicine (Or) MBBS & Fellowship in Emergency Medicine (Or) MBBS & Fellowship in Accident and Emergency Medicine.

GDMO - Minimum qualification of MBBS with completion of CRRI.

NLC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding the age of 58 years

NLC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Physician, Anaesthetist, Emergency Care Physician - Rs. 90,000/-

GDMO - Rs. 60,000/-

NLC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection of candidates will be in the order of merit based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Personal Interview, subject to scoring the minimum percentage of marks prescribed.

How to apply for NLC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 17 May 2021. After submitting applications through ONLINE, candidates should take a print out of registration cum application form and produce it along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents, during certificate / document verification at the time of Joining.