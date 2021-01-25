KPSC FDA Exam 2021 postponed after paper leak, 6 Arrested, New Dates to Release Soon

KPSC FDA Exam 2021: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the competitive exam for First Division Assistant (FDA) scheduled on Sunday. i.e. 24 January 2021 after the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police busted a racket question paper leak racket on Saturday night.

The branch has arrested six persons including a commercial tax inspector who was selling the question papers. The police have also seized around Rs. 24 Lakh cash and three vehicles from them and the further investigation is on.

The accused were identified as Rachappa, Chandrappa, Mahesh, Santosh, Srinivas and Nikith. The police said that a few of them were arrested from Ullal in Jnanabharathi, Bangalore University campus.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission has postponed the exam after this information and decided to re-conduct KPSC FDA Exam 2021. The new schedule for the exam will be soon released on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Initially, the commission had scheduled the KPSC Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Exam Date 2020 on 9 May 2020 which was postponed to 10 May 2020. Then, the exam was postponed till 23 and 24 January 2021.

The commission will recruit 1112 vacancies for the post of Assistant/ First Division Assistant (FDA) (RPC & HK) out of which 975 are reserved for RPC and 137 are for HK.