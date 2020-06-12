KPSC KAS Prelims 2020 Date out @kpsc.kar.nic.in, Check KPSC Gazetted Probationers Prelims 2020 Admit Card Date Here

KPSC Gazetted Probationers 2020 Exam Date: Karnataka Public Service Commission has announced the exam dates for KAS Group A & B Gazetted Probationers on its website. Candidates applied for KPSC KAS Recruitment 2020 for Group A & B Posts can check the exam schedule on the official website of KPSC.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in.

According to the schedule released on the official website, KPSC KAS Gazetted Probationers 2020 Exam Date is scheduled on 2 August 2020 at various exam centres for recruitment to the post of Group & B in different departments. Earlier, this exam was scheduled to be held on 17 May 2020 which was to postponed due to the present situation of pandemic coronavirus.

KPSC KAS Prelims 2020 Group A & B Admit Card will be uploaded on the official website of KPSC. The commission may release the admit card in the first week of July. All candidates are advised to keep their close eyes on the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

This exam is being held to recruit a total of 106 vacancies of Group A & B Gazetted Probationers in different departments. The selection process for KPSC KAS Recruitment 2020 for Group A & B Gazetted Probationers will be on the basis of candidates performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. Those who will qualify in the first stage will be called for further stages. The final selected candidates will get a salary as per Karnataka Government norms.

Check KPSC KAS 2020 Group A & B Gazetted Probationers Exam Schedule

Highlights: