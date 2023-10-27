KRU Result 2023 OUT on kru.ac.in, Download UG Revaluation Marksheet

KRU Result 2023: Krishna University has recently declared the revaluation results of various semesters of UG and diploma courses like B.Pharmacy, B.P.Ed, D.P.Ed, and other exams. Krishna University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website of the university- kru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the KRU results by their hall ticket number.
KRU Results 2023
As per the latest update, Krishna University released various semester revaluation results for UG and diploma programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- kru.ac.in.
|
Krishna University Result 2023
How to check Krishna University Results 2023?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and diploma courses like B.Pharmacy, B.P.Ed, D.P.Ed, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Krishna University results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website -kru.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on “View”
Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Krishna University UG Results 2023
Check here the direct link to download KRU UG Results or various UG and diploma courses.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
UG 4th Semester Revaluation Results
|
B.Pharmacy 1st Semester Revaluation Results
|
UG 3rd Semester Revaluation Results
|
UG 1st Semester Revaluation Results
|
B.P.Ed 1st & 3rd Semester Revaluation Results
|
D.P.Ed 1st & 3rd Semester Revaluation Results
Highlights of Krishna University
Krishna University (KRU) is located in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2008. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
KRU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Pharmacy.
|
Krishna University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Krishna University
|
Established
|
2008
|
Location
|
Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
KRU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed