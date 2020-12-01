KSP SI 2019 Final Result Declared @psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in, Here's Direct Link

KSP SI 2019 Final Result: Karnataka State Police has released the second Partial Final selection List for the posts of Police Sub Inspector (Civil) (Men & Women) against the Advt No. 87-02/2019-20. Candidates appeared in the Written Exam held on 08 March 2020 can check the result on the official website of KSP.i.e.psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

This drive was to fill up 300 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) including In-Service was initiated. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a physical and written test. The provisional select list of the result has been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can go through the result and save it for future reference.

On 3 November, the recruitment board had released the first partial selection list at its website. Candidates can check the second Partial Final selection List for the posts of Police Sub Inspector (Civil) (Men & Women) by logging on candidate’s login. For sake of candidates, we have provided the direct links of KSP SI 2019 Final Result.

Download KSP SI 2019 Final Result Direct Link

The application process for the same was started on 16 October 2019 and ended on 6 November 2019. Candidates were allowed to pay the application fee till 8 November 2020. Candidates can now check KSP SI Civil 2019 Partial Final List by clicking on the above link.

