AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 for 142 Senior Resident Posts, Online Application Starts from 3 December

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.i.e.aiimsraipur.edu.in from 3 December 2020. The online application process will be continued till 18 December 2020.

Dec 1, 2020 12:48 IST
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.i.e.aiimsraipur.edu.in from 3 December 2020. The online application process will be continued till 18 December 2020.

A total of 142 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Senior Resident. Candidates can scroll down to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of online application submission: 3 December 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 18 December 2020

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Resident (Group A) - 142 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining if selected.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 67700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Online Application Form - to be activated on 3 December

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 to 18 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the Interview.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General/EWS/OBC Category - Rs. 1,000/-
  • ST/SC Category- Rs. 800/-
  • PwBD category - Exempted

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started for Navik (DB) 10th Entry 01/2021 Batch @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, 50 Vacancies Notified

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: Online Application Begins from Today Onwards for 8393 Pre Primary Teacher Posts @educationrecruitmentboard.com

General Knowledge for Exams

Current Affairs for Exams

Latest Job Notifications

 

FAQ

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 to 18 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the Interview.

What is the age limit required for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

The candidate must have not attained the age of 45 years for applying on AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

What is the last date for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

The online application process will be continued till 18 December 2020.

What is the starting date of AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.i.e.aiimsraipur.edu.in from 3 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020?

A total of 142 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Senior Resident.
Job Summary
NotificationAIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 for 142 Senior Resident Posts, Online Application Starts from 3 December
Notification DateDec 1, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 18, 2020
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Education
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next