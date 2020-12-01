AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 for 142 Senior Resident Posts, Online Application Starts from 3 December

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.i.e.aiimsraipur.edu.in from 3 December 2020. The online application process will be continued till 18 December 2020.

A total of 142 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Senior Resident. Candidates can scroll down to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application submission: 3 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 18 December 2020

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident (Group A) - 142 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining if selected.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 67700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Online Application Form - to be activated on 3 December

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 to 18 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the Interview.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC Category - Rs. 1,000/-

ST/SC Category- Rs. 800/-

PwBD category - Exempted

