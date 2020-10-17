KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 Released @psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in, Download Here

KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020:Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card for the medical exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil) 2019 (Advt No. 87-2/2019-20). All candidates who applied for the aforesaid exam can download their admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

The link of downloading KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 by entering their application number and date of birth of the login page. The date and venue details of the medical exam can be seen at the KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020. All candidates are advised to download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020. No paper admit card will be issued to any candidate in any circumstances.

All candidates are advised to read instructions carefully given on the admit card. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020.

Visit the official website of KSP.i.e.psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in. Click on My application. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Submit’ button Download Karnataka Police Admit Card 2020



KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 300 Vacancies of SI Civil Posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their overall performance in ET/PST and Written Test. The KSP SI Written Test 2020 was conducted on 8 March 2020. Candidates can download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Highlights:

Date of commencement of application: 16 October 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 6 November 2019

Last date for application fee: 8 November 2019

ET/PST Date: 02 to 17 January 2020

Date of Written Exam: 08 March 2020