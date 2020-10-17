Study at Home
Search

KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 Released @psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in, Download Here

KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020:Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card for the medical exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil) 2019 (Advt No. 87-2/2019-20). All candidates who applied for the aforesaid exam can download their admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

Oct 17, 2020 15:31 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020
KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020

KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020:Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card for the medical exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil) 2019 (Advt No. 87-2/2019-20). All candidates who applied for the aforesaid exam can download their admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

The link of downloading KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 by entering their application number and date of birth of the login page. The date and venue details of the medical exam can be seen at the KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020. All candidates are advised to download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020. No paper admit card will be issued to any candidate in any circumstances. 

All candidates are advised to read instructions carefully given on the admit card. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020. 

  1. Visit the official website of KSP.i.e.psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.
  2. Click on My application.
  3. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
  4. Click on ‘Submit’ button
  5. Download Karnataka Police Admit Card 2020

KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020

 This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 300 Vacancies of SI Civil Posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their overall performance in ET/PST and Written Test. The KSP SI Written Test 2020 was conducted on 8 March 2020. Candidates can download KSP SI Medical Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

 Highlights:

 Date of commencement of application: 16 October 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 6 November 2019

Last date for application fee: 8 November 2019

ET/PST Date: 02 to 17 January 2020

Date of Written Exam: 08 March 2020

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material