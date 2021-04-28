Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

KTET May 2021 Application Process Begins @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Details

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the official notification for the Kerala TET May 2021 exam on April 22 and the application process has begun from April 28. Check steps on how to apply for the exam.

Created On: Apr 28, 2021 11:34 IST
KTET May 2021 Application Process Begins @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Details
KTET May 2021 Application Process Begins @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Details

KTET May 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the Kerala TET May 2021 notification on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the KTET May 2021 Exam can now register at the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The application process begins today and the last date to apply for the exam is May 6.

Direct Link to Official Notification for KTET May 2021 

KTET May 2021: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Release Date of Official Notification

22nd April 2021

Start date of KTET Application Process

28th April 2021

Last date of KTET Application Process

6th May 2021

Last Date to print out KTET Application Form

7th May 2021

Release of KTET Admit Card 2021

One week before exam date

KTET Exam Date 2021

To be announced!

KTET May 2021: How to Apply?

Candidates need to apply for the KTET 2021 exam by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in OR keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on “New Registration 2021”

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Fill all details such as Candidate’s Name, Birth Date, Father’s Name, Category and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph & sign

Step 6: Pay Application Fee

Step 7: Save the Confirmation Page

Direct Link to Register for KTET May 2021 Exam

KTET May 2021: Application Fees

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to the General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

Candidates who wish to get a teaching job in Kerala School need to compulsorily qualify the KTET exam. The KTET certificate is one of the main eligibility criteria to fetch recruitment in schools of the state. KTET Exam is held for four different categories - Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category 1 exam is for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 exam is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 exam is for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 exam is for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.

 





Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post

Comments