KVIC, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 108 Group C & Group D Posts Notification Released @kvic.org.in, Get Official Notification & Registration Link Here

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Mumbai has released the recruitment notification for 108 posts under Direct Recruitment in Group B and Group C categories on 20 December 2019 at its official website, kvic.org.in. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal of the Commission latest by 19 January 2020 upto 23.59 Hrs.

Along with releasing the KVIC 108 Group C & Group D Notification 2020, the Commission has also started the online application the official website from 20 December 2019 beginning from 10.00 AM. The KVIC 108 Group C & D posts application process will continue till 19 January 2020 upto 23.59 hours. The commission has scheduled the Computer Based on-line examination tentatively in February 2020 while the Document Verification of Shortlisted candidates will be held tentatively in March 2020.

In order to apply online KVIC 108 Group C & Group D Vacancies 2020, the candidates must Master Degree and Bachelor degree from a recognized university. The upper age limit for the vacancies is up to 30 years. Candidates are advised to check official notification before proceeding for online application.

Notification details

Advertisement No. No.KVIC /Adm./Recruitment (UR/OBC/EWS)/2(30)/2019-20

Newspaper Advertisement Dated: 20 December 2019

Important Dates for KVIC, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 20 December 2019 from 10.00 AM

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 19 January 2020 upto 23.59 Hrs

Tentative Month for Computer Based on-line Examination - February, 2020

Tentative Month for Document Verification of Shortlisted Candidates - February, 2020

Vacancy Details of KVIC, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

Total Vacancies– 108 Posts

1. Group B – (Pay Matrix Level -6)

• Senior Executive (Economic Research) – 02 Posts

2. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level -5)

• Executive (VI) – 56 Posts

• Executive (Khadi) – 06 Posts

3. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 4)

• Junior Executive (FBAA) – 03 Posts

• Junior Executive (Admin & HR) – 15 Posts

4. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 2)

• Assistant (VI) – 15 Posts

• Assistant (Khadi) – 08 Posts

• Assistant (Training) – 03 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for KVIC, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

1. Group B – (Pay Matrix Level -6)

o Senior Executive (Economic Research) – Master degree in Economics/Statistics/ Commerce (with Statistics and Economics as a subject) from a recognized University.

2. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level -5)

o Executive (VI) – Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology from a recognised University, Or Master of Science from a recognised University, Or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor of Science from a recognized University.

o Executive (Khadi) – Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Textile Engineering or Textile Technology Or Fashion Technology from a recognized University.

3. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 4

o Junior Executive (FBAA) – Bachelor of Commerce from a recognised University.

o Junior Executive (Admin & HR) – (a) (i) Masters’ Degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Or (ii) Degree of a recognized University or equivalent; AND (b) Three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field.

4. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 2)

o Assistant (VI) – Diploma in Engineering Or Bachelor of Science from a recognized University/Board/Institute.

o Assistant (Khadi) – Diploma in Textile Engineering or Textile Technology Or Fashion Technology Or Handloom Technology from a recognized University/Board/Institute.

o Assistant (Training) – Diploma in Engineering or Bachelor of Science from a recognized University/Board/Institute.

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Group B – (Pay Matrix Level -6) - 30 years Group C – (Pay Matrix Level -5) - 27 years Group C – (Pay Matrix Level – 4 - 27 years Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 2) – 27 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for KVIC, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the General Aptitude Computer Based Online Test (GA CBOT) and document verification being organized by the selection body of the KVIC. The written exam will have questions related to General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. The question paper will be in bilingual language i.e. in English and Hindi.

Application Fee for KVIC, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

For all candidates – Rs.1000/-

Mode of Payment: Application fee will be paid through On-line mode i.e. Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking etc.

How to Apply for KVIC, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the ‘Online Registration Link’ given on the ‘Vacancies’ page on official portal of the KVIC (www.kvic.org.in). The last date for online application is 19 January 2020 upto 23.59 Hrs.

