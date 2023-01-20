KVS Exam Date 2023 Released: Check PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Admit Card Updates

KVS Exam Date 2023: The exam date for various Teaching and Non Teaching Posts has been announced on the official website. Candidates can check the details here.

KVS Exam Date 2023 Released: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) announced the exam dates for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice- Principal, PRT (Music), TGT, PGT, Finance Officer, AE (Civil)& Hindi Translator, PRT, Jr Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant on its official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. According to the official notice, the exam will start on 07 February 2023 and will be continued till 06 March 2023.

The candidates who have applied for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2023 can check the details related to the exam in the table given below:

Name of the Post Exam Date Assistant Commissioner 07 February 2023 Principal 08 February 2023 Vice- Principal PRT (Music) 09 February 2023 TGT 12 to 14 February 2023 PGT 16 to 20 February 2023 Finance Officer, AE (Civil)& Hindi Translator 20 February 2023 PRT 21 to 28 February 2023 Jr Secretariat Assistant 01 to 05 March 2023 Stenographer Grade 2 05 March 2023 Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant 06 March 2023

KVS Admit Card 2023

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Card. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Card shall be available anytime soon on the website of the samiti (kvsangathan.nic.in).

KVS Syllabus 2023

KVS is conducting the exam for various teacher and non-teaching posts for the candidates who have applied online for recruitment. The candidates can check the detailed syllabus for the posts by clicing on the syllabus link provided in this article below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Syllabus 2023

Kendriya Vidyalaya invited applications for the recruitment of 13404 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts from 05 December 2022 to 02 January 2023. Out of the total notified vacancies, 6414 vacancies are available for Primary Teachers (PRT) and 702 vacancies for Junior Secretarial Assistant (JSA) Posts.