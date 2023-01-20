KVS Exam Date 2023 Released: Check PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Admit Card Updates

KVS Exam Date 2023 Released: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) announced the exam dates for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice- Principal, PRT (Music), TGT, PGT, Finance Officer, AE (Civil)& Hindi Translator, PRT, Jr Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant on its official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. According to the official notice, the exam will start on 07 February 2023 and will be continued till 06 March 2023.
The candidates who have applied for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2023 can check the details related to the exam in the table given below:
|Name of the Post
|Exam Date
|Assistant Commissioner
|07 February 2023
|Principal
|08 February 2023
|Vice- Principal PRT (Music)
|09 February 2023
|TGT
|12 to 14 February 2023
|PGT
|16 to 20 February 2023
|Finance Officer, AE (Civil)& Hindi Translator
|20 February 2023
|PRT
|21 to 28 February 2023
|Jr Secretariat Assistant
|01 to 05 March 2023
|Stenographer Grade 2
|05 March 2023
|Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant
|06 March 2023
KVS Admit Card 2023
In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Card. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Card shall be available anytime soon on the website of the samiti (kvsangathan.nic.in).
KVS Syllabus 2023
KVS is conducting the exam for various teacher and non-teaching posts for the candidates who have applied online for recruitment. The candidates can check the detailed syllabus for the posts by clicing on the syllabus link provided in this article below:
Kendriya Vidyalaya Syllabus 2023
Kendriya Vidyalaya invited applications for the recruitment of 13404 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts from 05 December 2022 to 02 January 2023. Out of the total notified vacancies, 6414 vacancies are available for Primary Teachers (PRT) and 702 vacancies for Junior Secretarial Assistant (JSA) Posts.