LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Check Key Dates for top Law Exams including CLAT, AILET, LSAT, AIBE, AP LAWCET, Etc

Created On: Oct 20, 2021 17:47 IST
LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Law is a career stream that candidates pursue at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) or doctorate (PhD) level to practice the legal profession in India. Here, law education is earning popularity in terms of admission and career choice of the candidates. To make a career in law at the UG level, aspirants can pursue five-year duration integrated LLB courses such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc LLB or BCom LLB. Candidates can also opt to pursue a three year LLB course after completing their graduation. There are many renowned law colleges that offer the above-mentioned courses - including National Law Universities and top private law colleges including Symbiosis Law Schools, Symbiosis International University (SIU) School of Law, Faculty of Law, Jamia Milia Islamia, Army Institute of Law etc. 

To select candidates for the law courses, the colleges across India have a different selection process and eligibility criteria for admissions at UG and PG levels. In order to get admission in the top law colleges in India, candidates have to appear and qualify for the law entrance exams. To prepare for the same, candidates must be aware about the important dates related to Law entrance exams. In this article, you can find the dates of popular law entrance exams in India that every aspirant can appear for. 

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: CLAT Important Dates 

Events 

CLAT Important Dates (Tentative)

CLAT Notification

27th December 2021

CLAT Application Form

1st January 2022

Last date to apply for CLAT

15th June 2022

CLAT Correction Window 

1st to 4th July 2022

CLAT Admit Card

14th July 2022

CLAT Exam

23rd July 2022

CLAT Answer Key 

23rd July 2022

CLAT Answer Key Objection Window 

27th July 2022

CLAT Final Answer Key

29th July 2022

CLAT Result 

29th July 2022

CLAT Counselling 

29th to 30th July 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: AILET Important Dates 

Events 

AILET Important Dates (Tentative)

AILET Notification

4th December 2021

AILET Application Form

23rd January 2022

Last date to apply for AILET

25th June 2022

AILET Correction Window 

1st to 3rd July 2022

AILET Admit Card

19th July 2022

AILET Exam

30th July 2022

AILET Answer Key 

30th July 2022

AILET Final Answer Key

4th August 2022

AILET Result 

4th August 2022

AILET Counselling 

5th to 7th August 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: LSAT Important Dates January Session 

Events 

LSAT Important Dates

Release of LSAT Application Form

18th October 2021

Introductory Discount Ends

5th November 2021

Early Bird Registration Ends

15th December 2021

Last date to register for January LSAT India

3rd January 2022

Test Scheduling for January LSAT India

4th to 8th January 2022

LSAT Exam (January Session)

15th January 2022

Score Card of LSAT 

First week of February 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: LSAT Important Dates May Session 

Events 

LSAT Important Dates

Last date of LSAT Application Form for May

25th April 2022

Test Scheduling for May LSAT India

26th to 30th April 2022

LSAT Exam (May Session)

9th May 2022

Score Card of LSAT 

First week of June 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: MHT CET Law (3 years) Important Dates 

Events 

MHT CET Law Important Dates 

MHT CET Law (3 years) Notification

14th July 2021

MHT CET Law Application Form

15th July 2021

Last date to apply for MHT CET Law 

29th July 2021

MHT CET (3 Years) Application Widow Reopens

2nd to 9th August 2021

MHT CET (3 Years) Application Widow Reopens for Second Time 

14th to 17th August 2021

MHT CET Law Admit Card

28th September 2021

MHT CET Law Exam

4th and 5th October 2021

MHT CET Law Result 

20th October 2021

MHT CET Law Counselling 

To be Notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: MHT CET Law (5 years) Important Dates 

Events 

MHT CET Law Important Dates 

MHT CET Law (5 years) Notification

28th June 2021

MHT CET Law Application Form

28th June 2021

Last date to apply for MHT CET Law 

20th July 2021

MHT CET (5 Years) Application Widow Reopens

2nd to 9th August 2021

MHT CET (5 Years) Application Widow Reopens for Second Time 

14th to 17th August 2021

MHT CET Law Admit Card

4th October 2021

MHT CET Law Exam

8th October 2021

MHT CET Law Result 

20th October 2021

MHT CET Law Counselling 

To be Notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: AIBE Important Dates 

Events 

AIBE Important Dates 

AIBE Notification

21st December 2020

AIBE Law Application Form

26th December 2020

Last date to apply for AIBE

25th September 2021

Last date of payment

28th September 2021

AIBE Admit Card

11th October 2021

AIBE Exam

31st October 2021

AIBE Result 

To be notified 

AIBE Counselling 

To be notified 

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Army Law Entrance Important Dates 

Events 

Army Law Entrance Important Dates 

Army Law Entrance Application Form

3rd June 2021

Last date to apply for Army Law Entrance

24th June 2021

Last date of payment

28th June 2021

Army Law Entrance Admit Card

20th July 2021

Army Law Entrance Exam

31st July 2021

Army Law Entrance Result 

12th August 2021

Last date to send in the documents for counselling

19th August 2021

AILET 2021 counselling dates

2nd, 3rd, 8th September 2021

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Symbiosis SLAT Important Dates 

Events 

Symbiosis SLAT Important Dates (Tentative)

Symbiosis SLAT Notification

18th February 2022

Symbiosis SLAT Application Form

18th February 2022

Last date to apply for Symbiosis SLAT

28th June 2022

Symbiosis SLAT Admit Card

29th June 2022

Symbiosis SLAT

10th July 2022

Symbiosis SLAT Result 

22nd July 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: AP LAWCET Important Dates 

Events 

AP LAWCET Important Dates 

AP LAWCET Notification

19th July 2021

AP LAWCET Application Form

22nd July 2021

Last date to apply for AP LAWCET

8th August 2021

Last date for submission of application with a late fee of Rs.2000

9th September 2021

AP LAWCET Correction Window

30th to 31st August 2021

AP LAWCET Admit Card

17th September 2021

AP LAWCET

22nd September 2021

AP LAWCET Answer Key 

To be notified

AP LAWCET Result 

To be notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: ILICAT Important Dates 

Events 

ILICAT Important Dates 

ILICAT Notification

10th July 2021

ILI CAT Application Form

10th July 2021

Last date to apply for ILI CAT

6th August 2021

ILICAT Admit Card

September 2021

ILICAT

18th September 2021

ILICAT Result 

To be notified 

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: TS LAWCET Important Dates 

Events 

TS LAWCET Important Dates 

TS LAWCET Notification

24th March 2021

TS LAWCET Application Form

24th March 2021

Last date to apply for TS LAWCET

15th July 2021

Last date for submission of application with a late fee of Rs.2000

10th August 2021

TS LAWCET Correction Window

1st to 10th August 2021

TS LAWCET Admit Card

12th August 2021

TS LAWCET

23rd August 2021

TS LAWCET Answer Key 

26th August 2021

TS LAWCET Result

15th September 2021

