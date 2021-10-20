LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Check Key Dates for top Law Exams including CLAT, AILET, LSAT, AIBE, AP LAWCET, Etc

Check the complete schedule of upcoming LAW Entrance Exam 2021 including Key Dates for CLAT, AILET, LSAT, AIBE, AP LAWCET and others here.

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Law is a career stream that candidates pursue at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) or doctorate (PhD) level to practice the legal profession in India. Here, law education is earning popularity in terms of admission and career choice of the candidates. To make a career in law at the UG level, aspirants can pursue five-year duration integrated LLB courses such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc LLB or BCom LLB. Candidates can also opt to pursue a three year LLB course after completing their graduation. There are many renowned law colleges that offer the above-mentioned courses - including National Law Universities and top private law colleges including Symbiosis Law Schools, Symbiosis International University (SIU) School of Law, Faculty of Law, Jamia Milia Islamia, Army Institute of Law etc.

To select candidates for the law courses, the colleges across India have a different selection process and eligibility criteria for admissions at UG and PG levels. In order to get admission in the top law colleges in India, candidates have to appear and qualify for the law entrance exams. To prepare for the same, candidates must be aware about the important dates related to Law entrance exams. In this article, you can find the dates of popular law entrance exams in India that every aspirant can appear for.

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: CLAT Important Dates

Events CLAT Important Dates (Tentative) CLAT Notification 27th December 2021 CLAT Application Form 1st January 2022 Last date to apply for CLAT 15th June 2022 CLAT Correction Window 1st to 4th July 2022 CLAT Admit Card 14th July 2022 CLAT Exam 23rd July 2022 CLAT Answer Key 23rd July 2022 CLAT Answer Key Objection Window 27th July 2022 CLAT Final Answer Key 29th July 2022 CLAT Result 29th July 2022 CLAT Counselling 29th to 30th July 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: AILET Important Dates

Events AILET Important Dates (Tentative) AILET Notification 4th December 2021 AILET Application Form 23rd January 2022 Last date to apply for AILET 25th June 2022 AILET Correction Window 1st to 3rd July 2022 AILET Admit Card 19th July 2022 AILET Exam 30th July 2022 AILET Answer Key 30th July 2022 AILET Final Answer Key 4th August 2022 AILET Result 4th August 2022 AILET Counselling 5th to 7th August 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: LSAT Important Dates January Session

Events LSAT Important Dates Release of LSAT Application Form 18th October 2021 Introductory Discount Ends 5th November 2021 Early Bird Registration Ends 15th December 2021 Last date to register for January LSAT India 3rd January 2022 Test Scheduling for January LSAT India 4th to 8th January 2022 LSAT Exam (January Session) 15th January 2022 Score Card of LSAT First week of February 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: LSAT Important Dates May Session

Events LSAT Important Dates Last date of LSAT Application Form for May 25th April 2022 Test Scheduling for May LSAT India 26th to 30th April 2022 LSAT Exam (May Session) 9th May 2022 Score Card of LSAT First week of June 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: MHT CET Law (3 years) Important Dates

Events MHT CET Law Important Dates MHT CET Law (3 years) Notification 14th July 2021 MHT CET Law Application Form 15th July 2021 Last date to apply for MHT CET Law 29th July 2021 MHT CET (3 Years) Application Widow Reopens 2nd to 9th August 2021 MHT CET (3 Years) Application Widow Reopens for Second Time 14th to 17th August 2021 MHT CET Law Admit Card 28th September 2021 MHT CET Law Exam 4th and 5th October 2021 MHT CET Law Result 20th October 2021 MHT CET Law Counselling To be Notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: MHT CET Law (5 years) Important Dates

Events MHT CET Law Important Dates MHT CET Law (5 years) Notification 28th June 2021 MHT CET Law Application Form 28th June 2021 Last date to apply for MHT CET Law 20th July 2021 MHT CET (5 Years) Application Widow Reopens 2nd to 9th August 2021 MHT CET (5 Years) Application Widow Reopens for Second Time 14th to 17th August 2021 MHT CET Law Admit Card 4th October 2021 MHT CET Law Exam 8th October 2021 MHT CET Law Result 20th October 2021 MHT CET Law Counselling To be Notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: AIBE Important Dates

Events AIBE Important Dates AIBE Notification 21st December 2020 AIBE Law Application Form 26th December 2020 Last date to apply for AIBE 25th September 2021 Last date of payment 28th September 2021 AIBE Admit Card 11th October 2021 AIBE Exam 31st October 2021 AIBE Result To be notified AIBE Counselling To be notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Army Law Entrance Important Dates

Events Army Law Entrance Important Dates Army Law Entrance Application Form 3rd June 2021 Last date to apply for Army Law Entrance 24th June 2021 Last date of payment 28th June 2021 Army Law Entrance Admit Card 20th July 2021 Army Law Entrance Exam 31st July 2021 Army Law Entrance Result 12th August 2021 Last date to send in the documents for counselling 19th August 2021 AILET 2021 counselling dates 2nd, 3rd, 8th September 2021

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: Symbiosis SLAT Important Dates

Events Symbiosis SLAT Important Dates (Tentative) Symbiosis SLAT Notification 18th February 2022 Symbiosis SLAT Application Form 18th February 2022 Last date to apply for Symbiosis SLAT 28th June 2022 Symbiosis SLAT Admit Card 29th June 2022 Symbiosis SLAT 10th July 2022 Symbiosis SLAT Result 22nd July 2022

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: AP LAWCET Important Dates

Events AP LAWCET Important Dates AP LAWCET Notification 19th July 2021 AP LAWCET Application Form 22nd July 2021 Last date to apply for AP LAWCET 8th August 2021 Last date for submission of application with a late fee of Rs.2000 9th September 2021 AP LAWCET Correction Window 30th to 31st August 2021 AP LAWCET Admit Card 17th September 2021 AP LAWCET 22nd September 2021 AP LAWCET Answer Key To be notified AP LAWCET Result To be notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: ILICAT Important Dates

Events ILICAT Important Dates ILICAT Notification 10th July 2021 ILI CAT Application Form 10th July 2021 Last date to apply for ILI CAT 6th August 2021 ILICAT Admit Card September 2021 ILICAT 18th September 2021 ILICAT Result To be notified

LAW Exam Calendar 2021: TS LAWCET Important Dates