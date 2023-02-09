LGC Result 2022 Released @karmic.andaman.gov.in, Download Here

LGC Result 2022: The board of Andaman & Nicobar Administration declared the result of the exam conducted for Group C Posts karmic.andaman.gov.in. Candidates can check the download link below.

LGC Result 2022: The board of Andaman & Nicobar Administration announced the result of the LGC LDC Result 2022 at karmic.andaman.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in LGC Exam on 20 November 2022 can download LGC Clerk Result from the official website. The board conducted a Tier 1 written exam to fill up various vacancies under Group C through Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Based on the evaluation of the answer sheets, the statement of scores secured by the candidates has been uploaded on the administration website.

LGC Score Link is available on the website from 09 February 2023 at the official website from 11 AM onwards. The candidates can access the link by clicking on LGC Score Link provided in this article below:

LGC Result Download Link Click Here

It is to be noted that the exam for the Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skill Test is under process. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for updates,

How to Download LGC Result 2022 ?

The candidates can check the result of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration Group C Exam through the official website by following the steps:

Step 1: Go to the website of The Board of Andaman & Nicobar Administration - karmic.andaman.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Written Exam for common Group C posts’ given under 'Notice Board' Section

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login section

Step 4: Download Andaman & Nicobar Administration Clerk Result

The Andaman & Nicobar Administration with the assistance of the Staff Selection Commission has decided to conduct an online exam for filling up vacancies in various departments/boards/PBMCs under this administration.

The exam had 200 questions on General Intelligence, Numerical Ability, General English and General Awareness. Each section has 50 questions for 50 marks. The duration of the exam was of 2 hours of duration.

A total of 33244 candidates appeared in the written exam at 64 centres.