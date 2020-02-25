Search

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern|Prelims/ Mains/ Interview

Check the LIC 2020 Exam Pattern for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (AE) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. Let’s have a look at the Syllabus of LIC AAO/AE 2020 Exam in detail.

Feb 25, 2020 19:35 IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited online applications from eligible Indian Citizens for filling up 218 vacancies to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. Eligible candidates can apply online till 15th March 2020 at LIC India’s official website - licindia.in. Below are some Important Dates for the LIC psuAAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment:

Important Dates for LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment

Activity

Dates

Online Application Opening Date

25th February 2020

Last date for Online Registration & Online Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges

15th March 2020

Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination

From 27th March 2020 to

4th April 2020

Dates of Online Examination – Preliminary (Tentative)

4th April 2020

Dates of Online Examination – Main

To be notified later

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment in detail:

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern

The selection process of LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment will consist of three phases – Online Preliminary Exam, Online Mains Exam and Interview. Selection of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern

Section (Duration)

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Exam Language Medium

Minimum Qualifying Marks

SC/ ST/ PwBD

Others

Reasoning Ability

(20 Minutes)

35/ 35

English & Hindi

16

18

English

Language

(20 Minutes)

30/ 30

(English Language Test will be of qualifying nature and the marks in the English Language will not be counted

for ranking)

English

9

10

Quantitative

Aptitude

(20 Minutes)

35/35

English & Hindi

16

18

Total 3 Sections in 1 Hour

100/ 70

 

 

 

Note: Candidates equal to 20 times of the number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for Main examination.

Get LIC AAO 2019 Prelims Exam Analysis & Review

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam Syllabus

The syllabus of the LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Online Preliminary Exam will comprise of the following topics:

Important Reasoning Ability Topics for LIC AAO Prelims 2020 Exam

Topic

Number of Questions

Input-Output

35 Questions of 1 mark each

Circular Arrangement

Linear Arrangement

Syllogism

Inequalities

Direction Sense

Puzzle Test

Arrangement: Linear & Circular

Direction Sense

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Data Sufficiency

Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for LIC AAO Prelims 2020 Exam

Topic

Number of Questions

Approximation

35 Questions of 1 mark each

Number Series

Number System

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage, Profit & Loss

Time & Distance

Time & Work

Mensuration

Averages

SI & CI

Permutation & Combination

Probability

Inequalities

Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart

Important English Language Topics for LIC AAO Prelims 2020 Exam

Topics

Number of Questions

Reading Comprehension(RC)-1 Passage

30 Questions of 1 mark each

(Qualifying nature and the marks will not be counted for ranking)

 

Synonym based on RC

Antonym based on RC

Parajumbles

Fill in Blanks(in sentences)

Fill in blanks (in Passages) – Cloze Test

Spotting Errors

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Mains Exam Pattern

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Mains Exam will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates will have to answer the Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.

LIC Online Mains Exam Pattern - AAO (IT/ Chartered Accountant / Actuarial)

S. No.

Sections (Duration)

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Minimum Qualifying Marks

SC/ST

Others

1.

Reasoning Ability

(40 Minutes)

30

90

40

45

2.

General Knowledge, Current Affairs

(20 Minutes)

30

60

27

30

3.

Professional Knowledge

(40 Minutes)

30

90

40

45

4.

Insurance and Financial Market Awareness

(20 Minutes)

30

60

27

30
 

Total (2 Hours)

120

300

    

5.

English Language

(Letter writing

& Essay)/ Legal drafting for AAO (Legal)

2

25

9

10

Note: Descriptive test of English Language etc. will be of qualifying nature and the marks in English Language will not be counted for ranking.

Get LIC AAO 2019 Mains Exam Analysis & Review

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Interview

Marks obtained in the Main Examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview. The number of candidates to be called for interview will be about three times the number of vacancies to be filled in subject to availability of successful candidates in the online main examination and will be purely as per their ranking in their respective category. The maximum and minimum qualifying marks to qualify in the interview categorywise are:

Category

Maximum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwBD

60 Marks

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS/ OBC

30 Marks

SC/ ST/ PwBD

27 Marks

Note: Candidates who do not obtain the minimum qualifying marks as decided by LIC shall be excluded from further selection process.

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Final Selection & Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination

Marks obtained in the Main examination plus marks obtained in the interview will be considered for final merit listing. Shortlisted candidates in the final merit list will have to undergo Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination and if found medically fit, will be offered the appointment.

After going through the above exam pattern and syllabus of LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.

