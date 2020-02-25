LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern|Prelims/ Mains/ Interview

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited online applications from eligible Indian Citizens for filling up 218 vacancies to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. Eligible candidates can apply online till 15th March 2020 at LIC India’s official website - licindia.in. Below are some Important Dates for the LIC psuAAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment:

Important Dates for LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment Activity Dates Online Application Opening Date 25th February 2020 Last date for Online Registration & Online Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges 15th March 2020 Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination From 27th March 2020 to 4th April 2020 Dates of Online Examination – Preliminary (Tentative) 4th April 2020 Dates of Online Examination – Main To be notified later

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment in detail:

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern

The selection process of LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment will consist of three phases – Online Preliminary Exam, Online Mains Exam and Interview. Selection of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern Section (Duration) Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Exam Language Medium Minimum Qualifying Marks SC/ ST/ PwBD Others Reasoning Ability (20 Minutes) 35/ 35 English & Hindi 16 18 English Language (20 Minutes) 30/ 30 (English Language Test will be of qualifying nature and the marks in the English Language will not be counted for ranking) English 9 10 Quantitative Aptitude (20 Minutes) 35/35 English & Hindi 16 18 Total 3 Sections in 1 Hour 100/ 70

Note: Candidates equal to 20 times of the number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for Main examination.

Get LIC AAO 2019 Prelims Exam Analysis & Review

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Prelims Exam Syllabus

The syllabus of the LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Online Preliminary Exam will comprise of the following topics:

Important Reasoning Ability Topics for LIC AAO Prelims 2020 Exam Topic Number of Questions Input-Output 35 Questions of 1 mark each Circular Arrangement Linear Arrangement Syllogism Inequalities Direction Sense Puzzle Test Arrangement: Linear & Circular Direction Sense Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Data Sufficiency Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for LIC AAO Prelims 2020 Exam Topic Number of Questions Approximation 35 Questions of 1 mark each Number Series Number System Ratio & Proportion Percentage, Profit & Loss Time & Distance Time & Work Mensuration Averages SI & CI Permutation & Combination Probability Inequalities Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Important English Language Topics for LIC AAO Prelims 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Reading Comprehension(RC)-1 Passage 30 Questions of 1 mark each (Qualifying nature and the marks will not be counted for ranking) Synonym based on RC Antonym based on RC Parajumbles Fill in Blanks(in sentences) Fill in blanks (in Passages) – Cloze Test Spotting Errors

Click here to Practice LIC AAO Prelims 2020 Mock Test for free

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Mains Exam Pattern

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Mains Exam will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates will have to answer the Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.

LIC Online Mains Exam Pattern - AAO (IT/ Chartered Accountant / Actuarial) S. No. Sections (Duration) Number of Questions Total Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks SC/ST Others 1. Reasoning Ability (40 Minutes) 30 90 40 45 2. General Knowledge, Current Affairs (20 Minutes) 30 60 27 30 3. Professional Knowledge (40 Minutes) 30 90 40 45 4. Insurance and Financial Market Awareness (20 Minutes) 30 60 27 30 Total (2 Hours) 120 300 5. English Language (Letter writing & Essay)/ Legal drafting for AAO (Legal) 2 25 9 10

Note: Descriptive test of English Language etc. will be of qualifying nature and the marks in English Language will not be counted for ranking.

Get LIC AAO 2019 Mains Exam Analysis & Review

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Interview

Marks obtained in the Main Examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview. The number of candidates to be called for interview will be about three times the number of vacancies to be filled in subject to availability of successful candidates in the online main examination and will be purely as per their ranking in their respective category. The maximum and minimum qualifying marks to qualify in the interview categorywise are:

Category Maximum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwBD 60 Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS/ OBC 30 Marks SC/ ST/ PwBD 27 Marks

Note: Candidates who do not obtain the minimum qualifying marks as decided by LIC shall be excluded from further selection process.

LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Final Selection & Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination

Marks obtained in the Main examination plus marks obtained in the interview will be considered for final merit listing. Shortlisted candidates in the final merit list will have to undergo Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination and if found medically fit, will be offered the appointment.

After going through the above exam pattern and syllabus of LIC AAO/AE/AA 2020 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.