LIC Final Result 2019 for Assistant & Associate posts Announced @lichousing.com

LIC HFLFinal Result 2019 for Assistant and Associate: Life Insurance Corporation-Housing Finance Division (LIC HFL) has announced the LIC HFL Final Result 2019 on 26 December 2019 for Assistant and Associate posts. Now all wait is over for those candidates who were waiting for their result. Candidates who have appeared in the LIC HFL Interview round can check their result on the official website of LIC-HFL.

LIC HFL Final Result Links for Assistant and Associate Posts are also given below. Candidates who have appeared for the Interview round can check the roll numbers given on the prescribed links.

The interview for the Assistant and Associate posts was conducted in the month of December 2019. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam which was conducted on 09 October and 10 October 2019 were participated in the Interview round for Assistant and Associate posts.

It is noted that Life Insurance Corporation-Housing Finance Division (LIC HFL) had announced the recruitment of 300 Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager Posts. The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination and Interview.

Direct Link for LIC HFL Assistant & Associate posts Final Result 2019

Assistant



Associate posts



How to Download LIC HFL Assistant & Associate posts Final Result 2019?

Visit to the Official Website of LIC HFL- www.lichousing.com

Now click on the tab “Careers” available on the home page.

A New Page will be open where you will get LIC HFL Assistant Result 2019 and LIC HFL Associate Result 2019.

Download the PDF file of the result and keep copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Life Insurance Corporation-Housing Finance Division (LIC HFL) for latest updates regarding the Assistant and Associate posts. In a bid to check the further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates, you can check also the www.jagranjosh.com.