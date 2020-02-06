Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Announces Admission-2020

LIBA is a Jesuit institution committed to working with relentless desire to excel (Magis) with its roots in ethics. LIBA aims to cultivate men and women who are committed to national development by preparing world class leaders who are professionally competent, intellectually sharp, ethically sensitive, reaching out to the weak and the less privileged and caring for the well-being of our planet.

Placement Details:

Highest package: 17 LPA

17 LPA Average package: 9.2 LPA

9.2 LPA Sectors: 13

13 No of companies participated in the final placement: > 50

Admissions online portal link: Apply Now

Course Highlight:

LIBA aims at 100% Placement since the inception of the Full-Time programme

Recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and approved by AICTE

Accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA)

Internationally accredited by AMDISA with SAQS

Regularly remapped curriculum reflecting the changing corporate needs

Highly qualified full time and distinguished faculty

Cutting edge - Dual specialisation with six options (Including Business Analytics in association with TCS)

Course Fee: 15.26 Lakhs for all two years

Intake: 180

Last date to apply: 15, Feb 2020

Accepted test score: CAT 2019 / XAT 2020

Admission Procedure

Eligibility Procedure

The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university (AIU) under regular mode ONLY .

. The candidate should have a consistent academic record of the first class (minimum 60% marks) in Std. X, Std. XII & Graduation.

The candidates who have cleared all the subjects in their first attempt will be preferred. Candidates with a history of more than two arrears are asked not to apply.

CAT 2019 or XAT 2020 is a prerequisite to apply for LIBA’s PGDM programme.

Selection Procedure

Candidates who have applied to LIBA will be short-listed only based on their CAT 2019/ XAT 2020 scores. Short-listed candidates will be called for a group discussion and an interview for the final selection.

Group discussions and interviews will be held at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

How to apply

Kindly keep the following documents ready to be uploaded:

Scanned passport size photograph

Scanned academic certificates

Scanned work experience certificates Log on to https://admissions.liba.edu/?utm_source=jagranjosh.com&utm_key=liba

Click on the Register Now link on the home page to create a login account. The details of the login ID and password will be sent to your registered email ID

After logging into your account using your user name and password, enter your CAT ID /XAT ID, personal details and upload your passport size photograph.

Enter your academic details and upload the support documents.

Enter your work experience details and upload the support documents.

Provide your reference information.

Confirm all the details and submit the application form.

Make on online payment of Rs.1500/- through Credit Card / Debit Card /Net Banking.

Download the completed application in PDF and email it to admissions@liba.edu

