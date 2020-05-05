LPU - The Indian University from Where Google and Microsoft Hire

While most schools have willingly chosen the path of advancement, when it comes to higher education, the number of universities embracing the integration of technology in their learning methods reduces substantially. At one side, the top public universities are yet to upgrade their infrastructure, on the other, while there are few private universities that offer a complete package of quality teaching, intuitive learning, and industry training to mindfully build a lot of students that companies like Microsoft and Google like to hire from.

One such university that is continuously raising the level of quality education is Lovely Professional University. Established in 2005, it is the largest single-campus university in India. The university has managed to set a new bar in such a short span with the quality of education it provides; its impeccable placement records being the proof.

Each year, LPU witnesses a number of industry giants and well-known MNCs like Amazon, SAP, Cisco, Microsoft, Infosys, Bosch, Dell, amongst many others in attendance to its placement drives.

Listen to Tanya Arora, LPU student, who got selected in Microsoft at Rs. 42 lakhs package. This is the biggest salary rolled out to a fresh engineering student across India in 2019.

So, what exactly has made LPU the new Hot Hiring Destination for Industry Giants?

The belief that students, by the time they graduate, should not only be educated & knowledgeable, but industry ready & hireable at a holistic level. This is because while it is the organisations that come to offer jobs, they prefer students that are a complete package; some of the traits being- industry knowledge & readiness, proactive thinking, communication skills etc.

Now, what makes LPU students industry ready?

The Infrastructure

LPU, provides its students with a Launchpad to fuel the flight of their career with the world-class infrastructure.

From aerodynamic to iMac lab, LPU has dedicated lab for each field of course to help students gain practical skill-sets. Along with that, LPU has an on-campus mall run by its students & an incubation centre to nurture the business ideas of their students.

Apart from these, the university also has India’s largest sports area with Olympic size swimming pool, on-campus hospital, 6 storied library, modern classrooms & auditoriums. LPU has left no stone unturned to offer to its students.

Exposure through Diversity

LPU has an inflow of more than 3000 international students from 50+ countries apart from domestic students coming from across India.With the diversified population as such, the students not only learn from the cultural vibrancy but also become part of the world. This way, when it comes to Global Brands hiring students, they find themselves at home with the thought of adjusting to a new culture –one that they have already witnessed at the University.

Academics

Faculty: To ensure that its students get the relevant industry experience & guidance, LPU has industry experts and experienced professionals as its faculty members.

Live projects: From building solar cars to having a full-fledged student-run hotel (for Hotel Management students to help acquire the skills), LPU ensures that students have ample opportunities to get the hands-on training required to supplement their academics.

Industry experience: LPU has extensively integrated full-term optional / compulsory internships, summer trainings, study tours, ‘On-the-job’ trainings, as well as skill enhancement events into its curriculum.

Guest lectures & workshops:

LPU regularly organizes workshops and lectures given by the biggest names in different industries, so students can benefit from a new perspective.

Listen to what students have to say on LPU academics and life

Placement Workshops

Whether or not a student gets a job in an organisation largely depends on their performance. That being said, LPU goes above and beyond to ensure that their students are well-equipped to handle placement sessions.

The university offers its graduating batches exclusive mentorship for prepping them for the upcoming interviews, and formulating their resumes. Additionally to further the support, the university provides soft-skill enhancement courses as well.

Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Dell, Bosch etc attend these placement rounds and as history holds witness, that every year, several students from LPU have deservingly bagged A-Level jobs with these industry giants. Even niche companies like Qualcomm that powers almost all the mobiles, also hires at LPU. On record there are more than 110 companies that hire from IITs/IIMs also hire LPU students.

Certainly, with the astounding advantages like these, LPU equips its students with the much needed knowledge, skill-set and industrial clarity, rendering to them getting preferred by Industry Giants like Apple and Google amongst many others.

Amid COVID19 pandemic, there are a large number of students who are very worried about how to take the admission. LPU has decided to take the complete admission process online and now from application to admission, all processes can be completed through phone or laptop. University has also decided that students can attempt their entrance test LPUNEST through their home. The last date to apply for admission to LPU is closing soon.

