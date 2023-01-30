Madras High Court (MHC) Result 2022-23: Download Final Selection List PDF

Madras High Court has released the list of provisionally selected and waitlisted candidates for various posts in subordinate courts 2023 recruitment. Check and download here the complete list post and district wise.

Madras High Court (MHC) has released the list of Provisionally selected and waitlisted candidates for the post of Examiner, Reader, Process Writer, Senior Bailiff, Junior Bailiff and Xerox Operator. A total of 1412 vacancies were there for these posts under various districts under the state. Candidates can check and download the list from official website of Madras High Court at - https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in/

Candidates need to check their candidature via User ID and Registration No. as published in the official PDF list.

All selections are provisional in nature and appointment letters will be issued by the concerned authorities later. All the waitlisted candidates are informed that the waitlist is valid for a period of one year from the release of provisional selection and waitlisted candidate list. Waitlisted candidates may be selected on the order of merit if either the selected candidates refuse to join the duty or leave the duty after joining or selection of provisional candidates is cancelled for any reason.

The PDF of the list can also be downloaded from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download Madras High Court (MHC) 2022-23 Final List

Step by Step process to download the Madras High Court (MHC) Result 2022 is given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madras High Court (MHC) @ https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage- List of Provisionally Selected and Waitlisted Candidates for the posts of Examiner, Reader, Process Writer, Senior Bailiff, Junior Bailiff and Xerox Operator in the Subordinate Courts in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the notice.

Step 4: A PDF list of Provisionally selected and waitlisted candidates will appear.

Step 5: Check the Madras High Court (MHC) Final Selection List for result via User ID and Registration No. as published in the official PDF list.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the PDF list and check for their selection.