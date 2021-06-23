Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @mahametro.org for Manager and Assistant Manager Posts

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jun 23, 2021 13:45 IST
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021:  Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has released for recruitment for Manager and Assistant Manager for the period for O & M wing of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited for Nagpur Metro Rail Project. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 July 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 13 July 2021

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Manager (Telecom&AFC) - 2 Posts
  • Manager (Signal) E2 - 2 Posts
  • Manager (IT) -1 Post
  • Manager (OHE) - 1 Post
  • Manager (PSI) - 1 Post
  • Assistant Manager (System Analyst IT/Telecom) - E1 - 2 Posts

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Manager (Telecom&AFC) - B.E./B.Tech. In Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication discipline from a govt. Recognized University.
  • Manager (Signal) E2 - B.E./B.Tech. In Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication discipline from a govt. Recognized University.
  • Manager (IT) - B.E./B.Tech. In Electronics/Electronics & communication or computer science or IT discipline from a govt. Recognized University.
  • Manager (OHE)/(PSI) - B.E./B.Tech. In Electrical discipline from a govt. Recognized University.
  • Assistant Manager (System Analyst IT/Telecom) - E1 - B.E./B.Tech. in computer science engineering/MCA or equivalent discipline from a recognized university.

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Manager - Should not be more than 40 years
  • Assistant Manager - should not be more than 35 years

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021  Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a personal interview followed by a Medical Exam as per the post’s category. The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, experience, expertise, aptitude and physical fitness. The candidates will be shortlisted for an interview based on their eligibility/experience in the relevant field.

How to apply for Maha Metro Recruitment 2021
Interested eligible Doctors may send their applications to the General Manager (HR), Metro- Bhawan, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, VIP Road, Near Dikshabhoomi, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur -440010 latest by 13 July.  The shortlisted candidates have to appear for a personal interview on the scheduled dates and time with all original documents and experience certificates. The interview will be held at Metro Bhawan, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, VIP Road, Near Dikshabhoomi, Radashpeth, Nagpur - 440010.

 

