MAHA TET 2025: Application Form Released at mahatet.in, Apply Online By October 3rd

MAHA TET 2025, conducted by MSCE, is mandatory for aspiring teachers in Maharashtra for Classes 1 to 8. The exam is scheduled for 23rd November 2025, with online applications open from 15th September to 3rd October 2025. Candidates can apply online, check eligibility criteria, pay fees, and obtain a lifetime Teacher Eligibility Certificate for recruitment in state schools.

MAHA TET 2025
MAHA TET 2025

MAHA TET 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced the MAHA TET 2025 notification for teacher eligibility. The exam is compulsory for all candidates who wish to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools in Maharashtra. 

The MAHA TET 2025 exam date is set for 23 November 2025, giving aspirants enough time to plan their preparation. The application process begins on 15 September 2025, so interested candidates should apply without delay. Read this article carefully to know complete details about eligibility, dates, and the exam process.

MAHA TET 2025 

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET 2025) is a state-level exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE). It is divided into two papers, Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 for those who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level).

Candidates who qualify in the exam will receive a Teacher Eligibility Certificate with lifetime validity, which can be used for teacher recruitment across Maharashtra schools.

MAHA TET 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the MAHA TET 2025 exam in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Organization

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE)

Exam Name

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET)

Posts

Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5), Upper Primary Teachers (Classes 6 to 8)

Mode of Application

Online

Certificate Validity

Lifetime

Exam Level

State-level

Official Website

www.mahatet.in

Maharashtra TET 2025 Important Dates

The Maharashtra TET 2025 exam schedule has been officially released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE). The online registration process will begin on 15th September 2025 at www.mahatet.in and will continue till 3rd October 2025. The exam is scheduled for 23rd November 2025 and will be held in two shifts. Candidates can check important dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

Short Notification Release

13th September 2025

Apply Online Starts

15th September 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

3rd October 2025

Admit Card 

10th to 23rd November 2025

Exam Date

23rd November 2025 

MAHA TET Application Form 2025

Candidates who want to appear for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET 2025) can submit their applications online through the official website www.mahatet.in. The application process is completely online, and no offline forms will be accepted.

The last date to apply for MAHA TET 2025 is 3rd October 2025. So candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Click Here to Fill MAHA TET Application Form 2025

How to Apply for Maharashtra TET 2025?

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the Maharashtra TET 2025 by following the step-by-step process below through the official website www.mahatet.in.

Step 1: Go to the official exam portal for MAHA TET 2025 – www.mahatet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “Candidate’s Login” button.

Step 3: Select “New Candidate Registration” and create your username and password by entering details like your full name, father’s name, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and email ID to verify your account.

Step 5: Use your newly created User ID and Password to log in to the portal.

Step 6: Provide all the required information, including personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information.

Step 7: Upload passport-size photograph, scanned signature, mark sheets, and supporting certificates in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Review the filled application form carefully. Proceed to pay the MAHA TET 2025 application fee online.

Step 9: Click on Submit to complete the process.

MAHA TET 2025 Application Fees

Candidates applying for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET 2025) must pay the application fee according to their respective category. The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, or net banking while submitting the application form. Candidates can check category-wise fee details in the table below:

Category

Fees for Paper 1 or Paper 2

Fees for Both Paper 1 & Paper 2

SC / ST

₹700

₹900

Handicapped (40% or more)

₹700

₹900

OBC / EWS / SEBC / Open / SBC / NT-B, C, D / VJA / TA

₹1000

₹1200

MAHA TET Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Maharashtra government schools must meet the eligibility requirements set by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE). The eligibility criteria vary slightly for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the paper-wise eligibility criteria for MAHA TET 2025 exam in the table below:

Papers

Professional Qualifications

Educational Qualifications

Paper 1 (Primary Level, Classes 1-5)

Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Candidates who have passed Class 12th

Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level, Classes 6-8)

Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Candidates who have passed 10+2 or hold a graduation degree

Both Papers 1 & 2

Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Candidates who have passed 10+2 or hold a graduation degree

