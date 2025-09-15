MAHA TET 2025: Application Form Released at mahatet.in, Apply Online By October 3rd

MAHA TET 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced the MAHA TET 2025 notification for teacher eligibility. The exam is compulsory for all candidates who wish to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools in Maharashtra. The MAHA TET 2025 exam date is set for 23 November 2025, giving aspirants enough time to plan their preparation. The application process begins on 15 September 2025, so interested candidates should apply without delay. Read this article carefully to know complete details about eligibility, dates, and the exam process. MAHA TET 2025 The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET 2025) is a state-level exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE). It is divided into two papers, Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 for those who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level).

Candidates who qualify in the exam will receive a Teacher Eligibility Certificate with lifetime validity, which can be used for teacher recruitment across Maharashtra schools. MAHA TET 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the MAHA TET 2025 exam in the table below: Particulars Details Organization Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) Exam Name Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) Posts Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5), Upper Primary Teachers (Classes 6 to 8) Mode of Application Online Certificate Validity Lifetime Exam Level State-level Official Website www.mahatet.in Maharashtra TET 2025 Important Dates The Maharashtra TET 2025 exam schedule has been officially released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE). The online registration process will begin on 15th September 2025 at www.mahatet.in and will continue till 3rd October 2025. The exam is scheduled for 23rd November 2025 and will be held in two shifts. Candidates can check important dates in the table below:

Events Dates Short Notification Release 13th September 2025 Apply Online Starts 15th September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 3rd October 2025 Admit Card 10th to 23rd November 2025 Exam Date 23rd November 2025 MAHA TET Application Form 2025 Candidates who want to appear for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET 2025) can submit their applications online through the official website www.mahatet.in. The application process is completely online, and no offline forms will be accepted. The last date to apply for MAHA TET 2025 is 3rd October 2025. So candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Click Here to Fill MAHA TET Application Form 2025 How to Apply for Maharashtra TET 2025?

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the Maharashtra TET 2025 by following the step-by-step process below through the official website www.mahatet.in. Step 1: Go to the official exam portal for MAHA TET 2025 – www.mahatet.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click the “Candidate’s Login” button. Step 3: Select “New Candidate Registration” and create your username and password by entering details like your full name, father’s name, mobile number, and email ID. Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and email ID to verify your account. Step 5: Use your newly created User ID and Password to log in to the portal. Step 6: Provide all the required information, including personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information. Step 7: Upload passport-size photograph, scanned signature, mark sheets, and supporting certificates in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Review the filled application form carefully. Proceed to pay the MAHA TET 2025 application fee online. Step 9: Click on Submit to complete the process. Also, check: MAHA TAIT Cut Off 2025 MAHA TET 2025 Application Fees Candidates applying for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET 2025) must pay the application fee according to their respective category. The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, or net banking while submitting the application form. Candidates can check category-wise fee details in the table below: Category Fees for Paper 1 or Paper 2 Fees for Both Paper 1 & Paper 2 SC / ST ₹700 ₹900 Handicapped (40% or more) ₹700 ₹900 OBC / EWS / SEBC / Open / SBC / NT-B, C, D / VJA / TA ₹1000 ₹1200 MAHA TET Eligibility Criteria 2025