Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Revised Time Table: Download MSBSHSE 2024 10th, 12th Date Sheet PDF

Revised MSBSHSE Time Table 2024: Find the 2023-24 MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 Time Table and download MSBSHSE Date Sheet 2024 from this article.

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024: MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) has released its revised board exam time table for the year 2024. The complete exam schedule was published on Novemer 2, 2023 at the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in. The Maha SSC exam 2024 will go on from February 21 to March 19, 2024. However, the Maha HSC exam 2024 will begin on March 1 and end on March 26, 2024. As per the Maha SSC and HSC time table 2024, the Class 10 and 12 board exams will take place in two sessions. The morning session is scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, while the afternoon session will run from 3 pm to 6 pm.

MSBSHSE Time Table 2024 Highlights

Check the complete details below:

Board Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Official Website https://mahahsscboard.in/ MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Revised Time Table 2024 Release Date November 2, 2023 Exam SSC HSC Class Class 10 Class 12 Item MSBSHSE SSC Time Table 2024 MSBSHSE HSC Time Table 2024 Maharashtra Board Exam 2024 Start Date February 21, 2024 March 1, 2024 MSBSHSE Board Exam 2024 End Date March 19, 2024 March 26, 2024

Maha SSC Revised Time Table 2024

Students can check the table below to know the board Time Tables of the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams 2024:

Date 1st Session (11 am - 2 pm) 2nd Session (3 pm - 6 pm) Friday, March 1, 2024 First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: German, French Saturday, March 2, 2024 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General – Monday, March 4, 2024 Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: Composite Course Thursday, March 7, 2024 First language (English), Third Language (English) – Saturday, March 9, 2024 Second or Third language: Hindi Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi – Monday, March 11, 2024 Second or Third Language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian Second or Third Language (Composite Course) Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) – Friday, March 15, 2024 Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) – Monday, March 18, 2024 Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) – Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Science and Technology Part-II – Friday, March 22, 2024 Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science – Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography

Maha HSC Revised Time Table 2024

Check Maharashtra board Class 12 HSC time table for general and bifocal courses 2023-24 below:

Date Morning Shift (11 AM – 2 PM) Evening Shift (3 PM – 6 PM) February 21, 2024 English – February 22, 2024 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 23, 2024 Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali February 24, 2024 Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 26, 2024 Organisation of Commerce & Management - February 27, 2024 Logic, Physics - February 28, 2024 Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S) - February 29, 2024 Chemistry Political Science March 2, 2024 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) March 4,2024 Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C) March 5, 2024 Cooperation (A/C) – March 6, 2024 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) - March 7, 2024 Textiles (A/S) Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) March 9, 2024 Geology (S) Economics (A/S/C) March 11, 2024 Food Sciences & Technology Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture) March 12, 2024 Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1 Education (A), Skill Subjects March 13, 2024 – Psychology (A/S/C) March 14, 2024 Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2 Occupational Orientation March 15, 2024 - Geography (A/S/C) March 16, 2024 – History (A/S/C) March 18, 2024 Defence Studies (A/S/C) - March 19, 2024 Sociology (A/S/C) -

