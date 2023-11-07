Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Revised Time Table: Download MSBSHSE 2024 10th, 12th Date Sheet PDF

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024: MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) has released its revised board exam time table for the year 2024. The complete exam schedule was published on Novemer 2, 2023 at the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in. The Maha SSC exam 2024 will go on from February 21 to March 19, 2024. However, the Maha HSC exam 2024 will begin on March 1 and end on March 26, 2024. As per the Maha SSC and HSC time table 2024, the Class 10 and 12 board exams will take place in two sessions. The morning session is scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, while the afternoon session will run from 3 pm to 6 pm.

MSBSHSE Time Table 2024 Highlights

Check the complete details below:

Board

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

Official Website

https://mahahsscboard.in/

MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Revised Time Table 2024 Release Date

November 2, 2023

Exam

SSC

HSC

Class

Class 10

Class 12

Item

MSBSHSE SSC Time Table 2024

MSBSHSE HSC Time Table 2024

Maharashtra Board Exam 2024 Start Date

February 21, 2024

March 1, 2024

MSBSHSE Board Exam 2024 End Date

March 19, 2024

March 26, 2024

Maha SSC Revised Time Table 2024

Students can check the table below to know the board Time Tables of the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams 2024: 

Date

1st Session (11 am - 2 pm)

2nd Session (3 pm - 6 pm)

Friday, March 1, 2024

First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

Second or Third Language: German, French

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General

Monday, March 4, 2024

Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

Second or Third Language: Composite Course

 

Thursday, March 7, 2024

First language (English), Third Language (English)

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Second or Third language: Hindi

Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi

Monday, March 11, 2024

Second or Third Language:

Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian

Second or Third Language (Composite Course)

Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

Friday, March 15, 2024

Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)

Monday, March 18, 2024

Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Science and Technology Part-II

Friday, March 22, 2024

Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography

 

 

Download MSBSHSE Exam Time Table 2024 PDF

Maha HSC Revised Time Table 2024

Check Maharashtra board Class 12 HSC time table for general and bifocal courses 2023-24 below:

Date

Morning Shift (11 AM – 2 PM)

Evening Shift (3 PM – 6 PM)

February 21, 2024

English

February 22, 2024

Hindi

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 23, 2024

Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

February 24, 2024

Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 26, 2024

Organisation of Commerce & Management

-

February 27, 2024

Logic, Physics

-

February 28, 2024

Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)

-

February 29, 2024

Chemistry

Political Science

March 2, 2024

Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)

Percussion Instruments (A)

March 4,2024

Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)

  

March 5, 2024

Cooperation (A/C)

March 6, 2024

Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)

-

March 7, 2024

Textiles (A/S)

Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)

March 9, 2024

Geology (S)

Economics (A/S/C)

March 11, 2024

Food Sciences & Technology

Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)

March 12, 2024

Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1

Education (A), Skill Subjects

March 13, 2024

Psychology (A/S/C)

March 14, 2024

Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2

Occupational Orientation

March 15, 2024

-

Geography (A/S/C)

March 16, 2024

History (A/S/C)

March 18, 2024

Defence Studies (A/S/C)

-

March 19, 2024

Sociology (A/S/C)

-

 

Download MSBSHSE Exam Time Table 2024 PDF

