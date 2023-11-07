Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Revised Time Table: Download MSBSHSE 2024 10th, 12th Date Sheet PDF

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024: MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) has released its revised board exam time table for the year 2024. The complete exam schedule was published on Novemer 2, 2023 at the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in. The Maha SSC exam 2024 will go on from February 21 to March 19, 2024. However, the Maha HSC exam 2024 will begin on March 1 and end on March 26, 2024. As per the Maha SSC and HSC time table 2024, the Class 10 and 12 board exams will take place in two sessions. The morning session is scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, while the afternoon session will run from 3 pm to 6 pm.
MSBSHSE Time Table 2024 Highlights
Check the complete details below:
|
Board
|
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)
|
Official Website
|
https://mahahsscboard.in/
|
MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Revised Time Table 2024 Release Date
|
November 2, 2023
|
Exam
|
SSC
|
HSC
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Class 12
|
Item
|
MSBSHSE SSC Time Table 2024
|
MSBSHSE HSC Time Table 2024
|
Maharashtra Board Exam 2024 Start Date
|
February 21, 2024
|
March 1, 2024
|
MSBSHSE Board Exam 2024 End Date
|
March 19, 2024
|
March 26, 2024
Maha SSC Revised Time Table 2024
Students can check the table below to know the board Time Tables of the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams 2024:
|
Date
|
1st Session (11 am - 2 pm)
|
2nd Session (3 pm - 6 pm)
|
Friday, March 1, 2024
|
First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
|
Second or Third Language: German, French
|
Saturday, March 2, 2024
|
Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General
|
–
|
Monday, March 4, 2024
|
Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
Second or Third Language: Composite Course
|
|
Thursday, March 7, 2024
|
First language (English), Third Language (English)
|
–
|
Saturday, March 9, 2024
|
Second or Third language: Hindi
Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi
|
–
|
Monday, March 11, 2024
|
Second or Third Language:
Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian
|
Second or Third Language (Composite Course)
Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati
|
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
|
Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
|
–
|
Friday, March 15, 2024
|
Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)
|
–
|
Monday, March 18, 2024
|
Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
|
–
|
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
|
Science and Technology Part-II
|
–
|
Friday, March 22, 2024
|
Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science
|
–
|
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
|
Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography
|
|
Maha HSC Revised Time Table 2024
Check Maharashtra board Class 12 HSC time table for general and bifocal courses 2023-24 below:
|
Date
|
Morning Shift (11 AM – 2 PM)
|
Evening Shift (3 PM – 6 PM)
|
February 21, 2024
|
English
|
–
|
February 22, 2024
|
Hindi
|
German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
|
February 23, 2024
|
Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
|
Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
|
February 24, 2024
|
Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit
|
Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
|
February 26, 2024
|
Organisation of Commerce & Management
|
-
|
February 27, 2024
|
Logic, Physics
|
-
|
February 28, 2024
|
Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)
|
-
|
February 29, 2024
|
Chemistry
|
Political Science
|
March 2, 2024
|
Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)
|
Percussion Instruments (A)
|
March 4,2024
|
Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)
|
March 5, 2024
|
Cooperation (A/C)
|
–
|
March 6, 2024
|
Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)
|
-
|
March 7, 2024
|
Textiles (A/S)
|
Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)
|
March 9, 2024
|
Geology (S)
|
Economics (A/S/C)
|
March 11, 2024
|
Food Sciences & Technology
|
Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)
|
March 12, 2024
|
Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1
|
Education (A), Skill Subjects
|
March 13, 2024
|
–
|
Psychology (A/S/C)
|
March 14, 2024
|
Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2
|
Occupational Orientation
|
March 15, 2024
|
-
|
Geography (A/S/C)
|
March 16, 2024
|
–
|
History (A/S/C)
|
March 18, 2024
|
Defence Studies (A/S/C)
|
-
|
March 19, 2024
|
Sociology (A/S/C)
|
-
|
Download MSBSHSE Exam Time Table 2024 PDF
