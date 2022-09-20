Maharashtra State Board 2023: SSC, HSC Tentative Exam Schedule Released, Check Details Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the tentative schedule of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Exams for 2023. Students who will be appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams in 2023 can check here the complete examination schedule.

MSBSHSE 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the tentative schedule of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Exams for 2023. The board has also released the Maharashtra HSC vocational Tentative timetable on the official website. According to the schedule issued, the Maharashtra Class 12 Examinations will be conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2023, and the Maharashtra Class 10 Examinations will be conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

Since the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Tentative schedules for the 2023 exams has been released, candidates appearing for the exams will now be able to prepare themselves with a set deadline in mind. Schools affiliated with the board will also be able to make the necessary arrangements in completing the syllabus, conducting prelim exams, and preparing the students for the 2023 board examinations.

A confirmed timetable to be followed for the 2023 examination will be announced by the board officials shortly. With the tentative schedule for the written exams released, the board will also release the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Practical exams to be conducted for the 2023 exams. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Maharashtra Board - mahahsscboard.in to get updates regarding the 10th and 12th Exams in 2023.

In 2022, the Maharashtra state board conducted the SSC and HSC board examinations in the offline mode after a gap of a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the board was forced to cancel the exams due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which also caused schools to be shut for over a year.

Students who appeared for the exams last year also demanded that the board cancel the exams although the board officials decided to go ahead with the decision to conduct the written exams under strict COVID guidelines.

Maharashtra 10th Results 2022 were declared on June 27, 2022, while the Class 12 Exam Results were declared on June 14, 2022.

