Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Download PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Students can get here Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for Organization of Commerce and Management subject including Pattern and Marks weightage for each chapter in Class 12th.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board has released syllabus for class 12th Organization of Commerce and Management subject. The latest syllabus for Maharashtra HSC Organization of Commerce and Management subject has been revised as per the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) to keep uniformity as it is one of the core subjects of Commerce stream.

The Organization of Commerce and Management syllabus for class 12 has been given weightage of 80:20 as theory paper carries 80 marks and practical/viva/project carries 20 marks.

Check below the complete Syllabus for Maharashtra Board HSC Level subject Organization of Commerce and Management. Also download the PDF from the link attached at the end.

Some Key features of Maharashtra Board Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus –

1. The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC level Organization of Commerce and Management subject has been compared with CBSE and ICSE Board pattern

2. Maharashtra Board HSC level Organization of Commerce and Management syllabus includes chapters i.e. ‘Secretarial Practice’ and ‘Cooperation’ however, it is not available in Class 11th and Class 12th Business Studies syllabus of CBSE and ICSE Boards.

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Syllabus for Organization of Commerce and Management

Units Detailed Topics UNIT-1 Forms of business organizations Sole proprietorship, Joint Hindu Family Business – meaning, features, merits and demerits

Partnership – meaning, types, registration, merits, limitations, types of partners

Co – Operative societies – types, merits and limitations. Company – Private Ltd, Public Ltd – merits, limitations

Starting a business – Basic factors

Choice of forms of business organizations UNIT-2 Business services Nature and types of Business services – Banking, Insurance, Transportation, Warehousing, communication

Banking – types of banks, functions of commercial banks, E – banking. Insurance – principles & types of life, fire, marine insurances

Postal and Telecom services

Warehousing – types and functions. Transport – meaning, role, means UNIT -3 Emerging modes of Business E – business – Meaning, Scope and benefits. Resource required for successful E –Business implementation

On – line transactions, payment mechanism. Security and safety of business transactions

Outsourcing – Concept, need and scope. UNIT-4 Social Responsibilities of business and business ethics Concept of social responsibility

Cases for social responsibility

Responsibility towards different interest groups, owners, investors, employees, consumers, government, community, public in general

Business ethics – concept and elements

Business and environmental protection UNIT-5 Consumer protection Importance of consumer protection

Rights of consumers

Consumer responsibilities

Ways and means of consumer protection

Consumer awareness and legal redressal with special reference to Consumer Protection Act

Role of Consumer Organization and NGOS UNIT-6 Principles of Management Principles of Management – meaning, nature and significance

Fayol’s Principles of Management

Taylor’s scientific management – Principles and Techniques UNIT-7 Functions of Management Planning – Meaning, Nature, Importance

Organizing – Meaning, Nature, Importance

Staffing – Meaning, Nature, Importance

Directing – Meaning, Nature, Importance

Controlling – Meaning, Nature, Importance

Coordinating – Meaning, Nature, Importance UNIT-8 Entrepreneurship Development Concept, Functions and Need

Entrepreneurship: Characteristics and Competencies

Process of entrepreneurship development

Entrepreneurship Values: Attitudes and Motivation- Meaning and concept

It is essential to teach students Commerce and Industry through theory and also give practical knowledge so as to enable the students to have good understanding of the basic concepts of globalised world and its relationship with the society.

Council of Boards of School Education in India has already brought out the ‘Common contents in commerce’ higher secondary level in this latest syllabus.

This curriculum brings together technology, natural resources and human initiative in a constantly changing global. It will prepare students to analyse, manage, evaluate and respond to change which affects seriously.

