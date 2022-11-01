Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Download PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board has released syllabus for class 12th Organization of Commerce and Management subject. The latest syllabus for Maharashtra HSC Organization of Commerce and Management subject has been revised as per the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) to keep uniformity as it is one of the core subjects of Commerce stream.
The Organization of Commerce and Management syllabus for class 12 has been given weightage of 80:20 as theory paper carries 80 marks and practical/viva/project carries 20 marks.
Check below the complete Syllabus for Maharashtra Board HSC Level subject Organization of Commerce and Management. Also download the PDF from the link attached at the end.
Some Key features of Maharashtra Board Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus –
1. The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC level Organization of Commerce and Management subject has been compared with CBSE and ICSE Board pattern
2. Maharashtra Board HSC level Organization of Commerce and Management syllabus includes chapters i.e. ‘Secretarial Practice’ and ‘Cooperation’ however, it is not available in Class 11th and Class 12th Business Studies syllabus of CBSE and ICSE Boards.
Maharashtra Board Class 12th Syllabus for Organization of Commerce and Management
|
Units
|
Detailed Topics
|
UNIT-1
Forms of business organizations
|
|
UNIT-2
Business services
|
|
UNIT -3
Emerging modes of Business
|
|
UNIT-4
Social Responsibilities of business and business ethics
|
|
UNIT-5
Consumer protection
|
|
UNIT-6
Principles of Management
|
|
UNIT-7
Functions of Management
|
|
UNIT-8
Entrepreneurship Development
|
|
Download Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12 Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023
It is essential to teach students Commerce and Industry through theory and also give practical knowledge so as to enable the students to have good understanding of the basic concepts of globalised world and its relationship with the society.
Council of Boards of School Education in India has already brought out the ‘Common contents in commerce’ higher secondary level in this latest syllabus.
This curriculum brings together technology, natural resources and human initiative in a constantly changing global. It will prepare students to analyse, manage, evaluate and respond to change which affects seriously.
