Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Download PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Students can get here Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for Organization of Commerce and Management subject including Pattern and Marks weightage for each chapter in Class 12th.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board has released syllabus for class 12th Organization of Commerce and Management subject. The latest syllabus for Maharashtra HSC Organization of Commerce and Management subject has been revised as per the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) to keep uniformity as it is one of the core subjects of Commerce stream.

The Organization of Commerce and Management syllabus for class 12 has been given weightage of 80:20 as theory paper carries 80 marks and practical/viva/project carries 20 marks.

Check below the complete Syllabus for Maharashtra Board HSC Level subject Organization of Commerce and Management. Also download the PDF from the link attached at the end.

Some Key features of Maharashtra Board Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus –

1. The syllabus of Maharashtra Board HSC level Organization of Commerce and Management subject has been compared with CBSE and ICSE Board pattern

2. Maharashtra Board HSC level Organization of Commerce and Management syllabus includes chapters i.e. ‘Secretarial Practice’ and ‘Cooperation’ however, it is not available in Class 11th and Class 12th Business Studies syllabus of CBSE and ICSE Boards.

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Syllabus for Organization of Commerce and Management

Units

Detailed Topics

UNIT-1

Forms of business organizations
  • Sole proprietorship, Joint Hindu Family Business – meaning, features, merits and demerits
  • Partnership – meaning, types, registration, merits, limitations, types of partners
  • Co – Operative societies – types, merits and limitations.  Company – Private Ltd, Public Ltd – merits, limitations
  • Starting a business – Basic factors
  • Choice of forms of business organizations

UNIT-2

Business services
  • Nature and types of Business services – Banking, Insurance, Transportation, Warehousing, communication
  • Banking – types of banks, functions of commercial banks, E – banking.  Insurance – principles & types of life, fire, marine insurances
  • Postal and Telecom services
  • Warehousing – types and functions.  Transport – meaning, role, means

UNIT -3

Emerging modes of Business
  • E – business – Meaning, Scope and benefits. Resource required for successful E –Business implementation
  • On – line transactions, payment mechanism.  Security and safety of business transactions
  • Outsourcing – Concept, need and scope.

UNIT-4

Social Responsibilities of business and business ethics
  • Concept of social responsibility
  • Cases for social responsibility
  • Responsibility towards different interest groups, owners, investors, employees, consumers, government, community, public in general
  • Business ethics – concept and elements
  • Business and environmental protection

UNIT-5

Consumer protection
  • Importance of consumer protection
  • Rights of consumers
  • Consumer responsibilities
  • Ways and means of consumer protection
  • Consumer awareness and legal redressal with special reference to Consumer Protection Act
  • Role of Consumer Organization and NGOS

UNIT-6

Principles of Management
  • Principles of Management – meaning, nature and significance
  • Fayol’s Principles of Management
  • Taylor’s scientific management – Principles and Techniques

UNIT-7

Functions of Management
  • Planning – Meaning, Nature, Importance
  • Organizing – Meaning, Nature, Importance
  • Staffing – Meaning, Nature, Importance
  • Directing – Meaning, Nature, Importance
  • Controlling – Meaning, Nature, Importance
  • Coordinating – Meaning, Nature, Importance

UNIT-8

Entrepreneurship Development
  • Concept, Functions and Need
  • Entrepreneurship: Characteristics and Competencies
  • Process of entrepreneurship development
  • Entrepreneurship Values: Attitudes and Motivation- Meaning and concept

Download Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12 Organization of Commerce and Management Syllabus 2023

It is essential to teach students Commerce and Industry through theory and also give practical knowledge so as to enable the students to have good understanding of the basic concepts of globalised world and its relationship with the society.
Council of Boards of School Education in India has already brought out the ‘Common contents in commerce’ higher secondary level in this latest syllabus. 
This curriculum brings together technology, natural resources and human initiative in a constantly changing global. It will prepare students to analyse, manage, evaluate and respond to change which affects seriously. 

All the best!

