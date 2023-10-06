Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023: Release Date, Direct Link to Download Merit List Soon

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023: The result of the Talathi Bharti exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website the third week of October. Check here how much merit will go

Check the expected result date for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 exam here.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023 Date: The Maharashtra Revenue Department can release the Talathi Bharti ​​Result 2023 in the second week of October. The result will be declared on the official website - mahabhumi.gov.in.

Candidates can check the results after logging into their accounts using the registration number and password. The selected candidates will be then called for the next phase of the examination process. We will provide the direct link to the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The Talathi Bharti exam was conducted from August 17 to September 14, 2023, for 4657 vacancies.

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

Talathi Bharti Result 2023: Overview

The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti recruitment process includes written examination and document verification. The recruited candidates will be posted across the state as per the need. In the table below we have highlighted the overview of the Talthi Bharti

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023 Conducting Body Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department Post Name Talathi Bharti Vacancy 4657 Talathi Bharti Exam Date August 17 to September 14 Talathi Bharti Result Date Second week of October Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Location Maharashtra Official website mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilink

How to download Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Go to the official website - https://mahabhumi.gov.in/Mahabhumilink/

Click on the Dashboard on the home page

Login with login and password in your account

Click on the “Results” button

The result will open on the screen

Check all the details

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023: Expected Cut Off

The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. As per the past trends and expert analysis, the Talathi Bharti cut-off is expected to range between 173-181 for the general category, 171-175 for OBC, 161-169 for SC, and 151-163 for the ST category. Check the category-wise Maharashtra Talathi Bharti expected cut off marks in the table below.

What are the Details Mentioned in the Talathi Bharti Result 2023?

The Talathi Bharti result 2023 will contain information like

Name of Candidate

Roll Number

Registration Number

Category

Marks scored

Total Marks

Qualification Status

