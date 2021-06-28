Maharashtra Teacher Government Job Recruitment 2021: 4000+ Vacancies to be filled, Details Here

Maharashtra Teacher Government Job Recruitment: The Maharashtra Government will soon continue the online application process for recruitment to the post of Teacher in various Universities.

On 27 June, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant interacted with the teacher organisation who were protesting for a long time for teaching staff recruitment in universities, said that the state government had decided to fill 4,074 posts, out of which, the process for 1600 vacancies had already been completed.

The recruitment process for the remaining posts was on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a file has been proceeding and approval by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, a government resolution would be issued soon, he added.

He also said the recruitment process for filling more than 700 posts had also begun, a survey will be started to identify the vacant teacher posts.

The compensation for each hour for teachers in undergraduate programs have been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 615, and from Rs 150 to Rs 250 for practicals. For postgraduate courses (PG), it has been expanded to Rs 750 from Rs 600, while it would be Rs 300 instead of Rs 250 for those leading practicals. The government will also fill librarian posts soon, “Samant said.

