Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021 on 14 October @mahatet.in, Check New Exam Dates Here

Maharashtra TET Exam and Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune has published a latest notification regarding the NEW admit card date and new exam dates for Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test 2021. As per the notification, Maharashtra TET Exam will be conducted on 31 October 2021. Candidates can appear for MTET as per following schedule:

Maharashtra TET Date Time Maharashtra TET Paper 1 31 October 2021 From 10:30 1M to 1 PM Maharashtra TET Paper 2 31 October 2021 From 2 PM to 4 PM.

Maharashtra TET Admit Card shall be uploaded on 14 October 2021. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download Maharashtra TET Admit Card till 31 October 2021.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode, wherein candidates need to mark their answers in the OMR Sheet. A total 150 questions will be asked in the MahaTET exam and each question will be of 1 mark

There will be no negative marking in the MH TET exam.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment of teachers in primary Class I-V and upper primary Class VI-VIII in the school of Maharashtra. Online applications were invited from 03 August to 07 September 2021.