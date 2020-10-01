Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020 Released @hcmimphal.nic.in, Exam on 17 & 18 October, Check MJS Grade 1 Call Letter Link Here

Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020: Manipur High Court has released Manipur Judicial Service New Admit Card 2020 against the advertisement number 05/2019. Candidates applied for Judicial Service Grade-1 Exam can now download the admit card through the official website of Manipur High Court.i.e.hcmimphal.nic.in.

The Manipur High Court has rescheduled the Judicial Service Grade-1 Exam 2020 on 17th and 18th October 2020 in Court Room No. 6 and 7 of the High Court of Manipur which was earlier scheduled to be held on 19th and 20th September 2020. Candidates can check the Manipur High Court Judicial Service Grade 1 2020 Exam schedule in the table.

Serial Number Subject Date Time 1. General Awareness 17 October 2020 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM 2. Law Paper-1 17 October 2020 1.30 AM to 4.30 PM 3. Law Paper -2 18 October 2020 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Manipur Judicial Service Reschedule Exam 2020 Notice

Download Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020

Manipur MJS Grade 1 Exam Pattern 2020

Eligible candidates shall be required to appear in written examination in the exam centre and for Viva-Voce before the High court of Manipur, Imphal or at such other places as may be specified by the High Court at their own expenses.

only such candidates will be called for Viva-voce as the High court may decide on the basis of merit of their performance in the written examination provided that a candidate appearing in the written examination for selection by direct recruitment from amongst the eligible advocates must secure 50% or more marks in the written Examination. The maximum number of candidates who are to appear in the interview/viva-voce will be in the ratio of 3:1 of a total number of the vacant post.

The Viva-voce shail carry a maximum of 50 marks and candidate should secure at least 40% marks for inclusion in the select list.

How and Where to Download Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.hnic.in. Click on Download Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020 flashing on the home page. Enter Email Id, Date of Birth, Security Code and click on download button. The Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020for future reference.

All candidates are advised to download Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2020 and save a copy of the admit card for future reference. No paper admit card will be issued to any candidate in any circumstances. All candidates are advised to follow guidelines issued for COVID-19 during the exam. Candidates are also advised to reach one hour before the commencement of the exam along with a valid id.