MANUU Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 53 Teaching & Non Teaching Posts

MANUU Recruitment 2020: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has invited applications for recruitment of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff in Various Departments. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts latest by 29 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for MANUU Recruitment 2020: 29 May 2020

MANUU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Teaching Staff - 36 Posts

Non Teaching - 17 Posts

MANUU Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor: An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. Degree in Education or in the discipline relevant to the area of specialization and must pass Postgraduate degree with minimum 55% marks in the relevant discipline.

Associate Professor (Mass Communication & Journalism, Social Work, Chemistry, English, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration & History) - Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines and Master‘s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent.

Assistant Professor (Kashmiri) - Masters Degree with at least 55% Marks in the concerned subject and cleared NET.

Section Officer - A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University.

LDC - 10+2 or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board; English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm.

Library Assistant - Bachelor’s degree in Library & Information Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

MANUU Teaching & Non-Teachning Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 29 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.