MAT 2020: How many questions should I attempt to score 90+ percentile

As the upcoming MAT 2020 exam is approaching, candidates must gather all the requisite information related to the exam to score high percentile. These last minute study tips come handy when managing time is a constraint while preparing for the other MBA entrance exams. With your preparation to crack MAT Exam, it is important to understand a few nitty-gritties that will not only help you score a high percentile but will also enable you to manage and solve 200 questions without much ado. However, let us first find out that is it necessary to crack all the questions in the exam, or you can do away with a few questions provided there is negative marking scheme in the MAT Exam.

The below mentioned study tips aims to help you score 90+ percentile in MAT exam. Let us begin by taking a look at the expected exam pattern that you will see in the MAT exam:

The MAT exam consists of objective type questions. The candidates have to select the correct answer out of the options given. There are 5 sections with 200 questions in total. The duration of MAT exam is 150 minutes or 2 hours 30 minutes and there is as such no sectional time limit which allows candidates to move back and forth between the sections.

The 5 sections in MAT exam pattern are ‘Language Comprehension’ ‘Mathematical Skills’ ‘Data Analysis and sufficiency’ ‘Intelligence and Critical Reasoning’ ‘Indian and Global environment’. Every section has 40 questions each and the scores of ‘The Indian and Global Environment’ are not counted in the final section. The candidates can start the exam with any section of their choice. The total marks of the exam are 200 and the scaled score is given out of 800. Most importantly the MAT exam pattern has remained consistent over the years.

The marking scheme for this test is 1 mark per every correct question and a negative marking of 0.25 marks per every incorrect answer.

MAT exam has a total of 200 marks. Every candidate gets one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer. But the score obtained is a composite score, from a total of 800. Scores are calculated on the basis of 4 sections. Hence scoring is done out of a maximum possible score of 160 marks. MAT scores tell you the relative position of the candidate with respect to the other candidates. For example: percentile score of 95 means that there are 95% of candidates below, whose scores are less.

The Composite score is arrived at using the first four sections i.e. Verbal Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency and Reasoning Ability of the test only because these sections relate to specific skills that one acquires over a long period of time. Equal value is given to all these four sections. The scores are defined in a way that a score of about 50 and about 500 on composite scale represent the average performance of that group.

Each section has 40 questions and the level of difficulty varies from section to section. To score good marks the most basic and the most important part is to plan a strategy before starting the test. Basically each and every individual have different levels of intellectual ability.

You might find Quantitative Aptitude easy but can find it difficult to complete the reasoning section. Candidate must start doing the test with the section he feels that he can answer questions with higher accuracy. He must not waste time on thinking and solving some question where he gets stuck as it can make him loose further marks in last sections due to time insufficiency. A candidate must keep a strategy in his mind so that he doesn’t get stuck on some question or on any section. Second most important point to be kept in mind is negative marking for each incorrect answer. If the candidate is not sure about the answer then he must not opt out for hit and try method i.e. he shouldn’t attempt the question he is unsure about as attempting unsure questions may lead to incorrect answers and ultimately negative marking.

The following time division, along with the target scores and the paper difficulty level will surely give adequate time to attempt balanced number of questions from each section, with the possibility of best percentile.

LANGUAGE COMPREHENSION : This section consists of 40 questions with are of moderate difficulty level. The candidates are suggested not to spend more than 35 minutes on this section. Most of the questions in this section are direct in nature. One can score well in this section as it has direct questions mostly. A score of 18-19 marks in this section with good accuracy will contribute to 90+ percentile.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: This section consists of 40 questions which are of difficult level. Suggested time to attempt this section is 35-40 minutes. Success in this section is depended upon one’s basic conceptual and calculation skills. Candidate must not waste time especially if he gets stuck at some question in this section. A score of 13-14 marks in this section with respectable accuracy will contribute to 90+ percentile.

DATA ANALYSIS AND SUFFICIENCY: This section consists of 40 questions which are of moderate level. Suggested time for attempting this section is 35-40 minutes. Around 30 out of 40 questions are asked from DI section and rest 10 are asked from Data Sufficiency and Data Comparison sections. One can score well in this section also. A score of 16-17 marks in this section will contribute to good percentile.

INTELLIGENCE AND CRITICAL REASONING: This section consists of 40 questions which are divided as 28 questions from Analytical reasoning and 12 questions from Critical reasoning. It is suggested to allot 30-35 minutes in this section. Question in this section varies from easy to moderate. A score of 17-18 marks in this section will lead to a really good percentage.

Time division essential in order to make sure that all the 5 sections and the entire paper can be attended properly. After ending the allocated time period, you must move on to the next section. To attain a balanced score across all the section, self control is very important. The time division strategy will give you adequate time to attempt a balance number of questions from each section with the possibility of the best percentile.

Though time division and management are crucial for MAT, it is best to BEGIN WITH A TIME CONSUMING SECTION such as Data analysis and sufficiency section or mathematical skills. Just in case you need more than the self allotted time for any of these sections then you could try to complete language comprehension section in a shorter span.

Since a percentile above 97 is required to get a call from the best B-schools, candidates must make sure that while preparing, they at least cover the first level of problems of all the topics so that the basic questions from each section can bring in marks.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-schools) to test candidates for admission to MBA. Government of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School whether it be national or international can consider MAT scores as an admission input based on the score cards issued to the appearing candidates. It is a largest test of its kind. MAT will continue to be a passport for over 600 B-schools across India.

