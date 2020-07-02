Top AIMA MAT Participating B-schools accepting MAT 2020 Scores

MAT Participating B-schools 2020 - Now that the MAT exam will e over soon and results will be announced anytime, aspirants must gear up to find out the list of top MAT participating institutes that accept MAT scores for MBA admission. During registration, candidates are required to select 4-5 MBA institutes where they directly want to submit the MAT score after the MAT result is declared. After appearing in MAT exam, the next step that follows is, shortlisting best MBA institute to pursue MBA programme. Admission in the right institute is considered as an assurance for good MBA placement, therefore, this aspect need to be it is important to score high percentile in the MAT exam. The result of MAT September will be declared on or after September 28, 2019, as per the official notification. After results are announced candidates will need to search for the right MBA college and apply accordingly.
The list of colleges/institutes/B-schools that accept the AIMA MAT September score is here. Take a look at these colleges will help you avoid end-time rush and shortlist colleges before applying for the MAT entrance exam. Get to know the name of top B-Schools which accept MAT Scores for admission.
So here is a zone-wise list of MAT 2019 participating institutes which might seem exhaustive but would surely come to your rescue in choosing the best B-schools that accept AIMA MAT 2020 exam score:
|
Zone
|
MAT Participating Institute
|
City
|
MAT Exam Cut-off
|
South
|
Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology
|
Madras
|
600+
|
South
|
TA Pai Management Institute
|
Manipal
|
600+
|
Central
|
Birla Institute of Technology
|
Mesra
|
600+
|
South
|
Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship
|
Bangalore
|
600+
|
South
|
National Institute of Technology
|
Warangal
|
600+
|
South
|
Institute of Public Enterprise
|
Hyderabad
|
600+
|
South
|
VIT University
|
Vellore
|
550+
|
North
|
Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
Noida
|
500+
|
South
|
AIMS (Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences)
|
Bangalore
|
500+
|
South
|
SRM school of management, SRM University
|
Chennai
|
500+
|
South
|
VJIM (Vignana Jyoti Institute of Management)
|
Hyderabad
|
500+
|
South
|
SCMS, Cochin School of Business
|
Cochin
|
500+
|
South
|
PES University
|
Bangalore
|
500+
|
North
|
Asia Pacific Institute of Management
|
Delhi
|
500
|
North
|
Apeejay School of Management
|
Delhi
|
450
|
East
|
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Institute of Management Science
|
Kolkata
|
500+
|
East
|
Kaziranga University
|
Jorhat
|
450+
|
East
|
Netaji Subhas Institute of Business Management
|
Jamshedpur
|
550+
|
East
|
Rourkela Institute of Management Studies
|
Rourkela
|
550+
|
East
|
Vinoba Bhave University
|
Hazaribag
|
550+
|
East
|
Biju Patnaik Institute of Information Technology & Management Studies
|
Bhubaneswar
|
600
|
West
|
Balaji Institute of Management & Human Resource Development
|
Pune
|
600+
|
West
|
Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India
|
Gandhinagar
|
600+
|
West
|
Indus Business School
|
Pune
|
500
|
West
|
Xavier Institute of Development Action & Studies
|
Jabalpur
|
500+
|
West
|
Pune Institute of Business Management
|
Pune
|
550+
|
West
|
NR Institute of Business Management
|
Ahmedabad
|
450
|
North
|
Bhavan's Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institite of Management
|
New Delhi
|
550+
|
North
|
IILM Institute for Higher Education
|
New Delhi
|
550+
MBA institutes accepting MAT score: Above 60%ile
Here is a list of MBA institutes that accept above 60 percentile to give admission in the B-school:
|
MAT Participating B-Schools
|
MAT cut-off percentile score
|
SCMS Cochin: SCMS Cochin School of Business
|
70
|
MSRIM Bangalore: M S Ramaiah Institute of Management
|
65
|
FIIB New Delhi
|
65
|
JBS Noida: Jaypee Business School
|
60
|
IIMS Pune: International Institute of Management Studies
|
65
|
EMPI New Delhi: EMPI Business School
|
65
|
Calcutta Business School, Kolkata
|
65
|
GLBIMR Greater Noida: GL Bajaj Institute of Management And Research
|
60
|
VJIM Hyderabad: Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|
70
|
BIIB Pune: Balaji Institute of International Business
|
65
For more updates on MBA Institutes, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com
