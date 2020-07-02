Study at Home
Top AIMA MAT Participating B-schools accepting MAT 2020 Scores

After the MAT 2020 exam result, it is time to search for the best B-schools that accept the MAT scores to grant admission in the MBA programmes. Take a look at the list of these B-schools to avoid end-time rush.

Jul 2, 2020 13:00 IST
List of Institutes Accepting MAT Exam Score
MAT Participating B-schools 2020 - Now that the MAT exam will e over soon and results will be announced anytime, aspirants must gear up to find out the list of top MAT participating institutes that accept MAT scores for MBA admission. During registration, candidates are required to select 4-5 MBA institutes where they directly want to submit the MAT score after the MAT result is declared. After appearing in MAT exam, the next step that follows is, shortlisting best MBA institute to pursue MBA programme. Admission in the right institute is considered as an assurance for good MBA placement, therefore, this aspect need to be it is important to score high percentile in the MAT exam. The result of MAT September will be declared on or after September 28, 2019, as per the official notification. After results are announced candidates will need to search for the right MBA college and apply accordingly.

The list of colleges/institutes/B-schools that accept the AIMA MAT September score is here. Take a look at these colleges will help you avoid end-time rush and shortlist colleges before applying for the MAT entrance exam. Get to know the name of top B-Schools which accept MAT Scores for admission.

So here is a zone-wise list of MAT 2019 participating institutes which might seem exhaustive but would surely come to your rescue in choosing the best B-schools that accept AIMA MAT 2020 exam score:

Zone

MAT Participating Institute

City

MAT Exam Cut-off

South

Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology

Madras

600+

South

TA Pai Management Institute

Manipal

600+

Central

Birla Institute of Technology

Mesra

600+

South

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship

Bangalore

600+

South

National Institute of Technology

Warangal

600+

South

Institute of Public Enterprise

Hyderabad

600+

South

VIT University

Vellore

550+

North

Jaipuria Institute of Management

Noida

500+

South

AIMS (Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences)

Bangalore

500+

South

SRM school of management, SRM University

Chennai

500+

South

VJIM (Vignana Jyoti Institute of Management)

Hyderabad

500+

South

SCMS, Cochin School of Business

Cochin

500+

South

PES University

Bangalore

500+

North

Asia Pacific Institute of Management

Delhi

500

North

Apeejay School of Management

Delhi

450

East

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Institute of Management Science

Kolkata

500+

East

Kaziranga University

Jorhat

450+

East

Netaji Subhas Institute of Business Management

Jamshedpur

550+

East

Rourkela Institute of Management Studies

Rourkela

550+

East

Vinoba Bhave University

Hazaribag

550+

East

Biju Patnaik Institute of Information Technology & Management Studies

Bhubaneswar

600

West

Balaji Institute of Management & Human Resource Development

Pune

600+

West

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India

Gandhinagar

600+

West

Indus Business School

Pune

500

West

Xavier Institute of Development Action & Studies

Jabalpur

500+

West

Pune Institute of Business Management

Pune

550+

West

NR Institute of Business Management

Ahmedabad

450

North

Bhavan's Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institite of Management

New Delhi

550+

North

IILM Institute for Higher Education

New Delhi

550+

MBA institutes accepting MAT score: Above 60%ile

Here is a list of MBA institutes that accept above 60 percentile to give admission in the B-school:

MAT Participating B-Schools

MAT cut-off percentile score

SCMS Cochin: SCMS Cochin School of Business

70

MSRIM Bangalore: M S Ramaiah Institute of Management 

65

FIIB New Delhi

65

JBS Noida: Jaypee Business School

60

IIMS Pune: International Institute of Management Studies

65

EMPI New Delhi: EMPI Business School

65

Calcutta Business School, Kolkata

65

GLBIMR Greater Noida: GL Bajaj Institute of Management And Research

60

VJIM Hyderabad: Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management

70

BIIB Pune: Balaji Institute of International Business

65

