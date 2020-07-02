Top AIMA MAT Participating B-schools accepting MAT 2020 Scores

MAT Participating B-schools 2020 - Now that the MAT exam will e over soon and results will be announced anytime, aspirants must gear up to find out the list of top MAT participating institutes that accept MAT scores for MBA admission. During registration, candidates are required to select 4-5 MBA institutes where they directly want to submit the MAT score after the MAT result is declared. After appearing in MAT exam, the next step that follows is, shortlisting best MBA institute to pursue MBA programme. Admission in the right institute is considered as an assurance for good MBA placement, therefore, this aspect need to be it is important to score high percentile in the MAT exam. The result of MAT September will be declared on or after September 28, 2019, as per the official notification. After results are announced candidates will need to search for the right MBA college and apply accordingly.

The list of colleges/institutes/B-schools that accept the AIMA MAT September score is here. Take a look at these colleges will help you avoid end-time rush and shortlist colleges before applying for the MAT entrance exam. Get to know the name of top B-Schools which accept MAT Scores for admission.

So here is a zone-wise list of MAT 2019 participating institutes which might seem exhaustive but would surely come to your rescue in choosing the best B-schools that accept AIMA MAT 2020 exam score:

Zone MAT Participating Institute City MAT Exam Cut-off South Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology Madras 600+ South TA Pai Management Institute Manipal 600+ Central Birla Institute of Technology Mesra 600+ South Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Bangalore 600+ South National Institute of Technology Warangal 600+ South Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad 600+ South VIT University Vellore 550+ North Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida 500+ South AIMS (Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences) Bangalore 500+ South SRM school of management, SRM University Chennai 500+ South VJIM (Vignana Jyoti Institute of Management) Hyderabad 500+ South SCMS, Cochin School of Business Cochin 500+ South PES University Bangalore 500+ North Asia Pacific Institute of Management Delhi 500 North Apeejay School of Management Delhi 450 East Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Institute of Management Science Kolkata 500+ East Kaziranga University Jorhat 450+ East Netaji Subhas Institute of Business Management Jamshedpur 550+ East Rourkela Institute of Management Studies Rourkela 550+ East Vinoba Bhave University Hazaribag 550+ East Biju Patnaik Institute of Information Technology & Management Studies Bhubaneswar 600 West Balaji Institute of Management & Human Resource Development Pune 600+ West Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India Gandhinagar 600+ West Indus Business School Pune 500 West Xavier Institute of Development Action & Studies Jabalpur 500+ West Pune Institute of Business Management Pune 550+ West NR Institute of Business Management Ahmedabad 450 North Bhavan's Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institite of Management New Delhi 550+ North IILM Institute for Higher Education New Delhi 550+

MBA institutes accepting MAT score: Above 60%ile

Here is a list of MBA institutes that accept above 60 percentile to give admission in the B-school:

MAT cut-off percentile score SCMS Cochin: SCMS Cochin School of Business 70 MSRIM Bangalore: M S Ramaiah Institute of Management 65 FIIB New Delhi 65 JBS Noida: Jaypee Business School 60 IIMS Pune: International Institute of Management Studies 65 EMPI New Delhi: EMPI Business School 65 Calcutta Business School, Kolkata 65 GLBIMR Greater Noida: GL Bajaj Institute of Management And Research 60 VJIM Hyderabad: Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management 70 BIIB Pune: Balaji Institute of International Business 65

