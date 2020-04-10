Study at Home
AIMA MAT Test Centers 2020: Find out your PBT and CBT MAT Test Venues here

MAT Exam Test Centers 2020: Here is a complete list of AIMA MAT test venues for the May edition of MBA entrance exam. Get details of PBT and CBT MAT test centers where AIMA conducts MAT exam. Find out if your city has made it to the list of MAT Test Centers.

Apr 10, 2020 12:55 IST
MAT Test Centers
MAT 2020 Test Centers - After AIMA has opened the MAT 2020 registration window, an important consideration for the candidates is to find out the MAT test center in their vicinity. AIMA has released the list of test centers from which candidates can choose their preferred May 2020 MAT test city while filling the online MAT application form.

MAT is a national level MBA entrance exam and AIMA has allocated test venues across several test centres in India. The paper based MAT Exam will be conducted on 14th June 2020 (Sunday) whereas the computer based MAT entrance exam will be conducted on 21st June 2020 (Sunday). The exam dates have been delayed due to the spread of coronavirus at a mass level. AIMA in accordance with the government advisory has delayed the exam schedule to safeguard the health of the aspirants. Candidates are notified that they can choose their MAT test center depending upon the mode (PBT or CBT) in which they wish to appear for the exam. The list of all the MAT test centers is provided here.

Find out if your city has made it to the list of MAT 2020 Test centers:

MAT 2020 - List of MAT Test Cities

So here is the updated list of MAT Test Centers for the candidates willing to get registered for the Feb 2020 exam:
 

S.No.

Paper Based Test Centers

Computer Based Test Centers

1

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

2

Allahabad

Bengaluru

3

Bareilly

Bhopal

4

Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar

5

Bhopal

Chandigarh

6

Bhubaneswar

Chennai

7

Chandigarh

Coimbatore

8

Chennai

Dehradun

9

Coimbatore

Delhi (NCR)

10

Dehradun

Gurgaon

11

Delhi (NCR)

Guwahati

12

Durgapur

Hyderabad

13

Gurgaon

Indore

14

Guwahati

Jaipur

15

Haridwar

Jammu

16

Hyderabad

Kochi

17

Indore

Kolkata

18

Jaipur

Lucknow

19

Jammu

Mumbai

20

Jamshedpur

Patna

21

Jorhat

Pune

22

Kanpur

Raipur

23

Kochi

Ranchi

24

Kolkata

Thiruvananthapuram

25

Kozhikode

Visakhapatnam

26

Lucknow

 

27

Mangaluru

 

28

Meerut

 

29

Mumbai

 

30

Nagpur

 

31

Patna

 

32

Pune

 

33

Raipur

 

34

Ranchi

 

35

Thiruvananthapuram

 

36

Visakhapatnam

 
 

So this was a comprehensive list of MAT test centers for the MAT exam takers. For more information on MAT Exam. It is advised that candidates should choose their MAT test city carefully as once the test center is allotted, AIMA will not be changing the same under any circumstances. Candidates can choose any two test centers while filling the MAT application form. The MAT Exam registrations are expected to close in the last week of January 2020. Therefore, before the seats in your test city get filled, select your preferable MAT test city to appear in the exam as per your convenience.

On the MAT Exam day, candidates are advised to reach the test center 30 minute before the time mentioned on the MAT admit card. Carry your valid identification proof such as PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Voter ID etc to make sure that you get entry at the MAT test center.

For more information on MAT Exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

