AIMA MAT Test Centers 2020: Find out your PBT and CBT MAT Test Venues here

MAT 2020 Test Centers - After AIMA has opened the MAT 2020 registration window, an important consideration for the candidates is to find out the MAT test center in their vicinity. AIMA has released the list of test centers from which candidates can choose their preferred May 2020 MAT test city while filling the online MAT application form.

MAT is a national level MBA entrance exam and AIMA has allocated test venues across several test centres in India. The paper based MAT Exam will be conducted on 14th June 2020 (Sunday) whereas the computer based MAT entrance exam will be conducted on 21st June 2020 (Sunday). The exam dates have been delayed due to the spread of coronavirus at a mass level. AIMA in accordance with the government advisory has delayed the exam schedule to safeguard the health of the aspirants. Candidates are notified that they can choose their MAT test center depending upon the mode (PBT or CBT) in which they wish to appear for the exam. The list of all the MAT test centers is provided here.

Find out if your city has made it to the list of MAT 2020 Test centers:

MAT 2020 - List of MAT Test Cities

So here is the updated list of MAT Test Centers for the candidates willing to get registered for the Feb 2020 exam:

S.No. Paper Based Test Centers Computer Based Test Centers 1 Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 2 Allahabad Bengaluru 3 Bareilly Bhopal 4 Bengaluru Bhubaneswar 5 Bhopal Chandigarh 6 Bhubaneswar Chennai 7 Chandigarh Coimbatore 8 Chennai Dehradun 9 Coimbatore Delhi (NCR) 10 Dehradun Gurgaon 11 Delhi (NCR) Guwahati 12 Durgapur Hyderabad 13 Gurgaon Indore 14 Guwahati Jaipur 15 Haridwar Jammu 16 Hyderabad Kochi 17 Indore Kolkata 18 Jaipur Lucknow 19 Jammu Mumbai 20 Jamshedpur Patna 21 Jorhat Pune 22 Kanpur Raipur 23 Kochi Ranchi 24 Kolkata Thiruvananthapuram 25 Kozhikode Visakhapatnam 26 Lucknow 27 Mangaluru 28 Meerut 29 Mumbai 30 Nagpur 31 Patna 32 Pune 33 Raipur 34 Ranchi 35 Thiruvananthapuram 36 Visakhapatnam

So this was a comprehensive list of MAT test centers for the MAT exam takers. For more information on MAT Exam. It is advised that candidates should choose their MAT test city carefully as once the test center is allotted, AIMA will not be changing the same under any circumstances. Candidates can choose any two test centers while filling the MAT application form. The MAT Exam registrations are expected to close in the last week of January 2020. Therefore, before the seats in your test city get filled, select your preferable MAT test city to appear in the exam as per your convenience.

On the MAT Exam day, candidates are advised to reach the test center 30 minute before the time mentioned on the MAT admit card. Carry your valid identification proof such as PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Voter ID etc to make sure that you get entry at the MAT test center.

