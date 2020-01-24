MAT 2020 Admit Card (CBT mode) to be out soon - Direct link to Download available

AIMA MAT 2020 Admit Card- As per latest official notification on the AIMA MAT website, MAT 2020 admit card for CBT mode exam of Feb 2020 session will be made available soon at the official website mat.aima.in. AIMA, the exam conducting body is expected to release MAT admit card on 28th January 2020 for the candidates appearing in the upcoming MAT CBT exam which is scheduled for 2nd February 2020.

The last day to register for the MAT CBT exam is 26th January 2020 post which candidates would be required to download MAT admit card. It is a mandatory document required at the MAT test center as a proof of identity for appearing in the MAT exam. The MAT admit card for the PBT exam is expected to be out by 11th Feb 2020. Download your MAT 2020 Admit Card (for Feb session) by clicking on the direct link provided here:

MAT 2020 December Admit Card - Download Now

AIMA will not send hard copies of the same by post to any individuals. Candidates can access their MAT 2020 admit card for the Computer-based test from the official website. Here is the update on the official notification about the AIMA MAT admit. It is to be noted the MAT admit card for CBT and PBT is a crucial document and without the admit card, entry to the MAT exam centre is prohibited; no candidate will be allowed to write the test without presenting their MAT 2020 admit card.

MAT 2020 Admit Card: How to download?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their MAT 2020 admit card:

Test takers can download their MAT admit card by visiting the official website.

On the website candidates will be asked to fill in details: E-Mail, Password and Date of Birth (DOB)

Click Submit after filling in the details.

Download or take the print out of MAT 2020 admit card.

Note- Candidates must keep the MAT admit card safe for further reference.

MAT 2020 Admit Card Details

After downloading the MAT Feb 2020 admit card, aspirants are required to check the following information on their respective MAT admit card:

Candidate’s Name

Roll number

Form number

Test Date

Test Time & Venue Address

It should also be noted that specific MAT Admit Card is generated both for the candidates opted for the Paper Based Test and for the Computer Based Test.

MAT 2020 Admit Card: Things to Remember

Having an access to the MAT admit card 2020 is not it, candidates must also keep the following points in mind:

After downloading the MAT admit card 2020, make sure to cross check the details mentioned.

In case any error is found, report it to AIMA and make the necessary changes.

On the exam day, do not forget the MAT 2020 admit card as it is a mandatory document.

An ID proof with your photograph will only allow you to take the test.

Make sure the details mentioned on your ID and MAT admit cards are same; else this could lead to expulsion from the test.

Candidates can check their MAT scores post 21 days of the test on the official website.

MAT Admit Card 2020: Important Dates



Mode of Test Admit Card Availability MAT Exam Date Paper Based Test (PBT) February 11, 2020 February 02, 2020 Computer Based Test (CBT) January 28, 2020 February 16, 2020

The benefit of taking the MAT 2020 exam in both online and offline mode is that candidates will be able to select two more management institutes in addition to the existing options for five B-schools. This means candidates can send their scores to seven institutes instead of five.

MAT 2020 is an entrance exam conducted by the AIMA to screen hundreds of students for admission into various B-schools across the country. The national level test acts as a passport to over 600 B-schools.

About MAT Exam



MAT 2020 is an important exam for MBA aspirants across India, as the MAT exam score is accepted by top MBA colleges in India including TAPMI, Manipal and XIME, Bangalore. Therefore, getting a good score in MAT 2020 February exam holds the key for the candidates vying for a seat at top B-schools in India.

Here in this article, candidates will find detailed information pertaining to MAT 2020 admit card February session including its important dates, admit card details and download process among others.

For latest updates on MAT exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

