MAT 2020 (PBT) Exam - Last Minute Tips for the Aspirants

MAT 2020 Preparation Tips: The MAT PBT mode entrance exam is scheduled for Sunday i.e. 16th February 2020. The MAT 2020 entrance exam is another major event that sets the stage for all the upcoming MBA entrance exams. So whether you are appearing for the MAT PBT mode or MAT CBT mode exam, take a look at few points which will help your prep better for the D-day. Both paper-based test (PBT) mode or computer-based test (CBT) mode come with its own set of challenges, therefore, candidates are advised to remain calm and composed before entering the examination hall. Needless to say that an anxious approach to the exam can cause you unnecessary worry that will further hamper your concentration levels.

In this article, you will find a few tips that will help you avoid last-minute anxiety and jitters. Read on to stay at ease in the exam hall. Here are 5 key suggestions for you that will help you crack the MAT exam with high percentile:

1. Don’t carry a lot on your mind



Many examines get nervous and panic before the exam. To avoid stress on the day of exam, wake up on time, and ensure that you have everything prepared for the exam. Have a healthy breakfast to keep you relaxed and alert throughout the day. Take a deep breath and be confident before entering the examination hall.

It is advisable if you take a last-minute look at the MAT Exam Pattern so that you are up to give your best in the MAT Exam:

MAT Exam Pattern Key Points to Remember Question Format Multiple Choice Questions / MCQs (4 options) No. of Questions 200 MAT Test Duration 150 minutes Mark per question 1 mark/question Negative marking Yes / 0.25 for each wrong answer No of Sections in MAT Exam Five Sections (Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills, and, Indian and Global Environment)

2. Avoid last-minute rush



Try to reach the test center on or before the reporting time that is 9 am at the venue of test. It will reduce half of your tension, as you will be relaxed in the examination hall. Rushing to the exam hall at the last hour causes anxiety and often it is observed that it becomes quite fatiguing to attempt the exam with the lost calm and composure.

3. Keep an eye on the timer



As there will be five sections in MAT exam paper, precisely divide two and a half hours into minutes and decide the time that will be required to solve each section. You can allot more time to the section in which you are not perfect and less to the section you are confident about solving correct answers. While attempting the paper, keep an eye on the ticker running constantly to keep track of the time in-hand.

4. Follow a Systematic and Selective Approach

Attempt question paper in the decreasing order of your forte of the sections in the MAT exam paper, i.e. start with the section you can easily crack and then attempt the next section that you can solve with less difficulty as it will boost your morale. While attempting the questions, don’t waste time on the single question that is taking too long to be solved. Leave that question and move on to the next question.

MAT Tips and Strategies Important Links Ideal no. of questions to get 90+ percentile in MAT 2020 Click Here MAT Previous 15 Years solved Question Papers Click Here Why appear for MAT exam this year? Click Here

5. Its better to be safe than sorry

Don’t mark doubtful responses as there are negative marking of one fourth (1/4) marks in the exam. Each wrong answer will deduct one fourth or marks from your total score. So, make sure that the answer is correct while marking the responses on OMR sheet. Best of Luck for the upcoming MAT Exam!

6. Keep Admit Card ready a day before



In case you forgot to download the Admit Card for the exam, then do not worry. Click on the link provided below and download the Admit card for the MAT exam. Also keep a hard copy of the Admit card to show at the test center.

February MAT exam will be conducted in various test centers across India, after all it is considered as a gateway to MBA/PGDM programme offered by 164 participating management institutes in India. Another well-known fact about the exam is that it is conducted by All India Management association (AIMA) to grant admission to Post graduate programme in various Management colleges and Universities.

Also Read: About MAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About Institutes accepting MAT Exam Scores – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About Previous 8 Year MAT Exam papers – Click Here

About MAT Exam

MAT is generally conducted 4 times in a year in February, May, September, and December. The objective type test with multiple choice answers will test the aptitude of test-takers in the duration of 180 minutes. The test comprises of five sections (Language Comprehension, Mathematical skills, Data Interpretation, Intelligence and critical reasoning and Indian and Global Environment) with 40 questions each. There is a provision of negative marking and one-fourth marks get deducted for each incorrect answer.

For more updates on MAT Exam, keep visiting us. You can also get registered with us to receive latest news about MBA exams and institutes.