MAT Previous 15 Years Solved Question Papers: Download Here

MAT Exam Previous Year Papers: Get complete collection of MAT previous papers for along with MAT exam sample papers. Download MAT Previous Year Papers here.

Feb 11, 2020 15:01 IST
MAT MBA Exam Papers Download: Looking for MAT previous year papers? You have reached the right destination where you will find all the MAT previous year papers. The MBA section of Jagranjosh.com has compiled MAT previous year question papers for the last 15 years along with their Answer Keys as released by the exam conducting body i.e. AIMA. Candidates appearing for MAT 2020 exam in May for both the PBT and CBT can now download these questions papers for free to practice. The downlodable links are provided below:

Why appear for MAT 2020?

Every year, All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts MAT exam in paper based mode and the computer based exam for the candidates willing to seek admission in the MBA institutes. For the aspirants it’s high time that they put their MAT exam preparation to test by practicing MAT previous year papers. However, the exam is held four times in a calendar year starting from February and is conducted in May, September and December. Candidates get registered for the exam to seek admission in the best MBA institute such as Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore, Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra among other popular MBA institutes.

In the given below table, we bring for you a comprehensive set of previous 15 years solved MAT question papers. You can download all these papers easily at one stop destination. The question papers would enable you to get a sneak peek into the pattern which is followed by the AIMA MAT to test the aptitude of candidates.

MAT Previous year Papers: Download Here

Download all MAT precious year papers to practice for the upcoming MAT 2020 exam:

MAT Question Papers

SOLVED QUESTION PAPER

MAT 2001

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2002

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2003

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2004

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2005

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2006

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2007

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2008

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2009

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2010

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2011

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2012

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2013

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2014

DOWNLOAD

MAT 2018

DOWNLOAD

 MBA Free Study Material: Complete Guide for Quantitative Aptitude

Why use MAT Previous Year Question Papers?

The preparation strategy for MAT MBA entrance exam is more or less similar to the other MBA Entrance Exams. Therefore, candidates have to practice a lot in order to do well in the test. Practicing on IIFT Previous Year exam papers will surely boost your preparation as it will:

  • Familiarize you with the exam pattern as well as the type, format and mix of questions expected this year.
  • Help you gain in-depth knowledge about the different topics from MAT exam syllabus.
  • By solving MAT previous year question papers, you will be able to do a thorough SWOT analysis and identify your weakness and strengths.
  • They will help you the list of important topics and expected topics from various sections.

We believe in preparing the MAT Aspirants by providing them the fully solved question papers, and let them test their aptitude section-wise.

MAT Exam: Section-wise Question Papers

sectional analysis of MAT Entrance exam can help you fetch a higher percentile and know you strength and weaknesses to perform better in weaker sections. You can easily find out the gap which persist in your current performance and expected one.

MAT Previous Year Papers: Section-wise 

Year

Mathematical Skills

Language Comprehension

Intelligence and Critical Reasoning

Indian and Global Environment

Data Analysis and Sufficiency

2011

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

2012

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

2013

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

2014

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

2015

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here

So, set you sails to move in the direction of MAT 2020 and “Rise high” on the test of tides which MAT exam will bring for you this year.

