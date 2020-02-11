MAT Previous 15 Years Solved Question Papers: Download Here

MAT MBA Exam Papers Download: Looking for MAT previous year papers? You have reached the right destination where you will find all the MAT previous year papers. The MBA section of Jagranjosh.com has compiled MAT previous year question papers for the last 15 years along with their Answer Keys as released by the exam conducting body i.e. AIMA. Candidates appearing for MAT 2020 exam in May for both the PBT and CBT can now download these questions papers for free to practice. The downlodable links are provided below:

Why appear for MAT 2020?

Every year, All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts MAT exam in paper based mode and the computer based exam for the candidates willing to seek admission in the MBA institutes. For the aspirants it’s high time that they put their MAT exam preparation to test by practicing MAT previous year papers. However, the exam is held four times in a calendar year starting from February and is conducted in May, September and December. Candidates get registered for the exam to seek admission in the best MBA institute such as Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore, Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra among other popular MBA institutes.

In the given below table, we bring for you a comprehensive set of previous 15 years solved MAT question papers. You can download all these papers easily at one stop destination. The question papers would enable you to get a sneak peek into the pattern which is followed by the AIMA MAT to test the aptitude of candidates.

MAT Previous year Papers: Download Here



Download all MAT precious year papers to practice for the upcoming MAT 2020 exam:

MAT Question Papers SOLVED QUESTION PAPER MAT 2001 DOWNLOAD MAT 2002 DOWNLOAD MAT 2003 DOWNLOAD MAT 2004 DOWNLOAD MAT 2005 DOWNLOAD MAT 2006 DOWNLOAD MAT 2007 DOWNLOAD MAT 2008 DOWNLOAD MAT 2009 DOWNLOAD MAT 2010 DOWNLOAD MAT 2011 DOWNLOAD MAT 2012 DOWNLOAD MAT 2013 DOWNLOAD MAT 2014 DOWNLOAD MAT 2018 DOWNLOAD

Why use MAT Previous Year Question Papers?

The preparation strategy for MAT MBA entrance exam is more or less similar to the other MBA Entrance Exams. Therefore, candidates have to practice a lot in order to do well in the test. Practicing on IIFT Previous Year exam papers will surely boost your preparation as it will:

Familiarize you with the exam pattern as well as the type, format and mix of questions expected this year.

Help you gain in-depth knowledge about the different topics from MAT exam syllabus.

By solving MAT previous year question papers, you will be able to do a thorough SWOT analysis and identify your weakness and strengths.

They will help you the list of important topics and expected topics from various sections.

We believe in preparing the MAT Aspirants by providing them the fully solved question papers, and let them test their aptitude section-wise.

MAT Exam: Section-wise Question Papers

A sectional analysis of MAT Entrance exam can help you fetch a higher percentile and know you strength and weaknesses to perform better in weaker sections. You can easily find out the gap which persist in your current performance and expected one.

MAT Previous Year Papers: Section-wise

So, set you sails to move in the direction of MAT 2020 and “Rise high” on the test of tides which MAT exam will bring for you this year.

