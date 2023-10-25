MBM University Result 2023 OUT at mbmiums.in: Direct Link to Download Even Semester UG Result

MBM University Result 2023 OUT: MBM (Mugneeram Bangur Memorial) University declared the results of even semesters for UG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

MBM University Result 2023: MBM (Mugneeram Bangur Memorial) University has recently released the results of even semester for various UG courses including B.E (ECE), B.E (ECC), B.E (EEE), B.E. MBM University Result 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal- mbmiums.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the M.B.M University results 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

MBM University Results 2023

As per the latest update, MBM University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their MBM University even semester UG results on the official exam portal of the University- mbmiums.in.

MBM University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check MBM University Even Semester Results 2023.

Candidates can check their even semester results for various UG courses including B.E. (Electronics & Communication Engineering), B.E. (Electronics & Computer Engineering), B.E. (Electronics & Electrical Engineering), B.E. (Production & Industrial Engineering), B.E. (Mining Engineering), B.E. (Production & Industrial Engineering), and other exams online at the official exam portal of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MBM University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal of the university- mbmiums.in

Step 2: Click on ‘MBM Result’ segment given there.

Step 3: Click on ‘Even Semester Exam Result’ option.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and click on get the result button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check MBM University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for MBM University even semester results for various examinations.

MBM University: Highlights

MBM (Mugneeram Bangur Memorial) University is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1951. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MBM University offers various UG and PG courses in various disciplines of Engineering.