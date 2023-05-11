MBSE HSLC Result 2023: Check Mizoram Board 10th Toppers List Here

Mizoram Board HSLC class 10 result 2023 is now available online. Candidates can soon check here the list of students who have scored the top ranks in the board exam.

MBSE HSLC Result 2023: Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the MBSE HSLC result 2023 today, May 11, 2023. The link for candidates to check their class 10 board result is available on the official website mbse.edu.in. With the announcement of the class 10 results, the board is also expected to announce the list of students who have scored the top ranks in the board exam.

To qualify the MBSE HSLC exam 2023, students are required to score a minimum 33% marks in each subject and overall. Students who have failed will however will also be provided with 2 marks additional as grace marks.

Mizoram board officials are expected to announce the MBSE Class 10 toppers list soon. The list of students who have topped the exams in 2023 will be updated here. Candidates can check the details of the Mizoram board exam, the steps to download, and the list of students who have scored the top ranks

MBSE HSLC Result 2023 Toppers List

Mizoram board has announced the MBSE Class 10 result 2023. The link for students to check their results is available on the official website mbse.edu.in. Candidates must note that the board will soon be releasing the list of students who have scored the top ranks in the board exams.

How to Check MBSE 10th Result 2023

Mizoram Board 10th result 2023 is available on the official website. Candidates can check here the steps to follow to check their board results.

Step 1: Visit the Mizoram Board website

Step 2: Click on the MBSE HSLC Result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number in the result link

Step 4: The Mizoram board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the board result for further reference

Mizoram Board 10th Result 2023 - Previous year toppers

Candidates can check here the list of students who have scored the top ranks in the HSLC exam in 2020 below.

Rank Students Name Marks Obtained 1 Lalhlimpuil 476 1 Simon Lalremsiama 476 1 Singokhai Chozah 476 2 C Vanlal RuatFeli 475 3 CR Lal Romawia 473 4 Lalkhawngaihi 469 5 Suhail Firdaus Choudhury 468 6 LH Lal Ramsangi 466 6 Vanlal Ruata Fanai 466 7 Vanlalngaihsaka 463 8 VL Himagaihzuuali 461 9 K Lakmuanpuiii 460 9 K. Lalruatkimi 460 9 Vanlalhruaii 460 9 Vanchuangkima 460 10 F. Lalrempuati 459 10 Lalrempuii 459 10 Manngaihsangi 459 10 Abrer Asif Barlaskar M 459

