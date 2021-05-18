MCGM Recruitment 2021 for 185 Paramedical Posts, Download BMC Notice @portal.mcgm.gov.in

MCGM Recruitment 2021: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Laboratory Technicians and Pharmacist on its website i.e. portal.mcgm.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 28 May 2021.

Candidates can get the all the information regarding MCGM Paramedical Recruitment 2021 such as eligibility, important dates, vacancy details through the link.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 28 May 2021

MCGM Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 185

Laboratory Technician - 89

Pharmacist - 96

MCGM Paramedical Salary:

Laboratory Technician - Rs. 18,000/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 18,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for MCGM Paramedical Staff Posts

Laboratory Technician - Degree in B.Sc. with DMLT OR 12th with Bachelor of Paramedical Technology in Laboratory Medicine

Pharmacist - D.Pharma/B.Pharm

MCGM Paramedical Age Limit:

18 to 65 Years

How to Apply for MCGM Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 28 May 2021. Candidates can check more details on application process through the PDF below.

MCGM Pharmacist Recruitment Notification PDF

MCGM Lab Technician Recruitment Notification PDF