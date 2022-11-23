MCGM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 118 Staff Nurse Posts, Download PDF Here

MCGM Recruitment 2022: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is hiring for 118 Trained Staff Nurse Posts. Candidates can download the notification pdf here.

MCGM Recruitment 2022: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Staff Nurse on its official website portal.mcgm.gov.in. Those who are interested in the said posts need to submit their application to the concerned address before the last date.

Candidates can get all the information regarding BMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy details, application process etc. in the PDF link given below.

MCGM Recruitment Notification PDF Download

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 02 December 2022

MCGM Staff Nurse Vacancy Details

Trained Staff Nurse - 118

MCGM Staff Nurse Salary:

Trained staff nurse - Rs.30000/-

Eligibility Criteria for MCGM Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Qualified staff nurse - Candidate should be 12th passed and GNM diploma holder of recognized Nursing Council.

The candidate should be registered with the Maharashtra Nurse.

MCGM Staff Nurse Age Limit:

18 to 38 Years

How to Apply for MCGM Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates are required to submit the application much before the last date through the prescribed format. They have also required to pay Rs. 354 as an application fee. It is mandatory to attach a photocopy of your educational and other important certificates and a recent passport-size photograph.