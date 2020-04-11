MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment 2020: 114 Vacancies Notified, Download Notification @portal.mcgm.gov.in

MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment 2020: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Ward Boy Posts for Cornavirus (COVID-19). A total of 114 vacancies are notified under MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment 2020.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format by email to mcgm.wardboy@mcgm.gov.in on or before 17 April 2020 upto 06:00 PM.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 17 April 2020 upto 06:00 PM

MCGM Ward Boy Vacancy Details

Ward Boy - 114 Posts

Salary:

Rs.18000/- to Rs.56900/- Per Month.

Eligibility Criteria for MCGM Ward Boy Posts

10th class passed. For more information of education qualification, visit the notification link given below.

Age Limit:

General - 18 to 38 Years

Physical Qualification:

Male

Height - 50 KG

Weight - 157 cm

Female

Height - 45 KG

Weight - 150 cm

Selection Procedure for MCGM Ward Boy Vacancy Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Personal Interview and Document Verification

How to Apply for MCGM Ward Boy Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application in PDF format by email to mcgm.wardboy@mcgm.gov.in on or before 17 April 2020 upto 06:00 PM..

MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment Notification 2020 and Application Form PDF