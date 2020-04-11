MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment 2020: 114 Vacancies Notified, Download Notification @portal.mcgm.gov.in

MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment 2020: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Ward Boy Posts for Cornavirus (COVID-19). A total of 114 vacancies are notified under MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment 2020.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format by email to mcgm.wardboy@mcgm.gov.in on or before 17 April 2020 upto 06:00 PM.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 17 April 2020 upto 06:00 PM
MCGM Ward Boy Vacancy Details
Ward Boy - 114 Posts
Salary:
Rs.18000/- to Rs.56900/- Per Month.
Eligibility Criteria for MCGM Ward Boy Posts
10th class passed. For more information of education qualification, visit the notification link given below.
Age Limit:
General - 18 to 38 Years
Physical Qualification:
Male
- Height - 50 KG
- Weight - 157 cm
Female
- Height - 45 KG
- Weight - 150 cm
Selection Procedure for MCGM Ward Boy Vacancy Post
Selection will be done on the basis of Personal Interview and Document Verification
How to Apply for MCGM Ward Boy Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application in PDF format by email to mcgm.wardboy@mcgm.gov.in on or before 17 April 2020 upto 06:00 PM..
MCGM Ward Boy Recruitment Notification 2020 and Application Form PDF