MCL Admit Card 2023 (Out) @mahanadicoal.in: Download Jr. Overman Gr-C, Mining Sirdar, Surveyor Call Letter Here

MCL Admit Card 2023: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited released the admit card for the post of Jr. Overman Gr-C, Mining Sirdar, and Surveyor. Candidates can check the download link here.

MCL Admit Card 2023

MCL Admit Card 2023: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has issued admit card for the online exam held for the post of Jr. Overman Gr-C, Mining Sirdar Gr-C and Surveyor on its official website. MCL Admit Card Link is available on the official website i.e. mahanadicoal.in. Candidates can download MCL Admit Card by login into the official website. MCL Admit Card Link shall also be provided in this article for the candidates.

The candidates should appear at MCL Exam on 21 February 2023 along with their MCL Jr. Overman Admit Card, MCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card and MCL Surveyor Admit Card.

MCL Exam 2023

There will be multiple choice questions consists of the following subjects. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The instructions will be Bilingual (English/Hindi).

Subject Number of Questions Marks
General Awareness/ Aptitude  20 20
Technical knowledge 80 80
Total 100 100

MCL Qualifying Marks 2023

The candidate needs to score at least 45 marks in order to qualify for the exam. However, 40 marks are required for  OBC(NCL) Candidates and 35 marks for SC/ST Candidates.

How to Download MCL Admit Card 2023 ?

  1. Visit the website of the MCL - mahanadicoal.in
  2. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card given against ‘ADMIT CARD downloading link for the CBT scheduled on 21th Feb 2023 against Employment Notice-600 Dt-15/12/2022 issued for the posts of Jr.Overman T&S Gr-C, Mining Sirdar T&S Gr-C and Surveyor T&S Gr-B’
  3. Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’
  4. Download Mahanadi Coalfields Admit Card
  5. Take the print out of the admit card

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited invited online applications from eligible citizens of India for 82 Jr.Overman, T&S Gr-C, 145 Mining Sirdar T&S Gr-C and 78 vacancies for Surveyor, T&S Gr-B.

