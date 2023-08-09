MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Oscillations: Download Important Questions for 2023-24

Oscillations Class 11 MCQs: Get important questions by subject experts for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 13 Oscillations here. Download PDF for all questions and answers for 2023-24.

1.Which of the following is the correct definition of oscillation?

a) A linear motion from one point to another

b) A random back-and-forth movement

c) A repetitive to-and-fro motion about an equilibrium position

d) A circular motion around a fixed point

Answer:c) A repetitive to-and-fro motion about an equilibrium position

2.Which of the following quantities remains constant in simple harmonic motion?

a) Displacement

b) Velocity

c) Acceleration

d) Total Energy

Answer:d) Total Energy

3.The time period of a simple pendulum depends on which of the following factors?

a) Mass of the pendulum bob

b) Amplitude of the oscillation

c) Length of the pendulum

d) Damping force

Answer: c) Length of the pendulum

4.Which of the following statements about angular frequency (ω) is correct?

a) It is measured in meters per second squared (m/s²)

b) It is the reciprocal of the time period (T)

c) It remains constant for all types of oscillations

d) It is directly proportional to the amplitude

Answer: b) It is the reciprocal of the time period (T)

5.If a simple harmonic oscillator has got a displacement of 0.02 m and acceleration equal to 2.0 m/s2 at any time, the angular frequency of the oscillator is equal to

a) 10 rad/s

b) 1 rad/s

c) 100 rad/s

d) 1 rad/s

Answer: a) 10 rad/s

6.The restoring force in simple harmonic motion is directly proportional to:

a) Displacement

b) Velocity

c) Acceleration

d) Time period

Answer: a) Displacement

7.A mass-spring system oscillates with a period of 2 seconds. What is the frequency of oscillation?

a) 0.5 Hz

b) 1 Hz

c) 2 Hz

d) 4 Hz

Answer: a) 0.5 Hz

8.The time period of a thin magnet is 4s. If it is divided into two equal halves, then the time period of each part will be:

a) 4s

b) 1s

c) 2s

d) 8s

Answer: c) 2s

9.The maximum velocity for particle in SHM is 0.16 m/s and maximum acceleration is 0.64 m/s2. The amplitude is

a) 4 × 10-2m

b) 4 × 10-1m

c) 4 × 10 m

d) 4 × 100 m

Answer: a) 4 × 10-2 m

10.For a magnet of time period T, magnetic moment is M. If the magnetic moment becomes one fourth of the initial value, then the time period of oscillation becomes

a) Half of initial value

b) One fourth of initial value

c) Double of initial value

d) Four time initial value

Answer:c) Double of initial value

