MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Kinetic Theory: Download in PDF

Kinetic Theory Class 11 MCQs: Download important MCQs for Kinetic Theory of Class 11 in PDF here. These questions are best for the Class 11 Annual Exam preparations.

MCQs on Class 11 Kinetic Theory: MCQs have become a prominent part of the new CBSE exam pattern. The board has introduced option-based questions to assess students' critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Moreover, the MCQs are a more objective way of testing students' knowledge, making it easier for the board to grade exams. So, to succeed in the upcoming CBSE exams, it is essential for students to practise a variety of Multiple Choice Type Questions. In this article, we have provided important MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 12, Kinetic Theory. These MCQs have been devised by experienced faculty. The questions have been prepared on the basis of the new CBSE syllabus and cover all the key concepts from the chapter. You can also get a PDF download of all questions and answers from the direct link provided in the article here.

Related|

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Kinetic Theory below:

1.Which of the following can be the basis of separating a mixture of gases?

(a) Graham’s law of diffusion

(b) Avogadro’s law

(c) Charle’s law

(d) Boyle’s law

Answer:(a) Graham’s law of diffusion

2.The monoatomic molecules have only three degrees of freedom because they can possess

(a) only translatory motion

(b) only rotatory motion

(c) both translatory and rotatory motion

(d) translatory, rotatory and vibratory motion

Answer:(a) only translatory motion

3.The energy associated with each degree of freedom of a gas molecule is

(a) zero

(b) kT

(c) kT

(d) kT

Answer:(b) kT

4.Gases deviate from the ideal gas behaviour because their molecules

(a) are polyatomic

(b) are of very small size

(c) don’t attract each other

(d) interact with each other through intermolecular forces

Answer:(d) interact with each other through intermolecular forces

5.In kinetic theory of gases, it is assumed that:

(a) the collisions are not perfectly elastic.

(b) the molecular collisions change the density of the gas.

(c) the molecules don’t collide with each other on the well.

(d) between two collisions the molecules travel with uniform velocity.

Answer:(d) between two collisions the molecules travel with uniform velocity.

6.What is the number of degrees of freedom of an ideal diatomic molecule at ordinary temperature?

(a) 3

(b) 5

(c) 7

(d) 6

Answer:(b) 5

7.The law of equipartition of energy is applicable to the system whose constituents are:

(a) in orderly motion

(b) at rest

(c) in random motion

(d) moving with constant speed

Answer:(c) in random motion

8.A man is climbing up a spiral type of staircase. His degrees of freedom are:

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) more than 3

Answer:(c) 3

9.In the equation, PV = RT, V refers to the volume of:

(a) 1 g of a gas

(b) 1 mole of a gas

(c) 1 kg of gas

(d) any amount of gas

Answer:(b) 1 mole of a gas

10.The mean K.E. of a monoatomic gas molecule is

(a) zero

(b) kT

(c) kT

(d) kT

Answer:(d) kT

Download MCQs on CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter - Kinetic Theory in PDF

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Revised)