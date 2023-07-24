MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Laws of Motion: Download in PDF

Class 11 Laws of Motion MCQs: Check important MCQs for Class 11 Physics Chapter - 4, Laws of Motion to prepare for CBSE Annual Exam 2023-24. Download all questions and answers in PDF.

MCQs on Laws of Motion Class 11: CBSE emphasises the inclusion of MCQs in school tests and board exams as the questions are best to test students' understanding of different aspects of a concept, from basic definitions to more complex applications. They are also important to test the critical thinking abilities of students. Thus, students need to be well-versed with the type of MCQs that can be asked in exams for a good performance and high score.

Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Laws of Motion below:

1.Newton's first law of motion describes the

(a) energy

(b) work

(c) inertia

(d) moment of inertia

Answer:(c) inertia

2.Newton’s second and third laws of motion lead to the conservation of

(a) linear momentum

(b) angular momentum

(c) potential energy

(d) kinetic energy

Answer:(a) linear momentum

3.Inertia is the property of a body linked to tendency of a body

(a) to change its position

(b) to change its direction

(c) to change the momentum

(d) to resist any change in its state

Answer:(d) to resist any change in its state

4.It is difficult to move a cycle with brakes on because

(a) rolling friction opposes motion on road

(b) sliding friction opposes motion on road

(c) rolling friction is more than sliding friction

(d) sliding friction is more than rolling friction

Answer:(d) sliding friction is more than rolling friction

5.A body subjected to three concurrent forces is found to be in equilibrium. The resultant of any two forces

(a) is equal to third force

(b) is opposite to third force

(c) is collinear with the third force

(d) All of these

Answer:(d) All of these

6.According to Galileo's experiment for a double inclined plane, if slope of second plane is zero and planes are smooth, then a ball is released from rest on one of the planes rolls down and move on the second plane ...X... distance. Here, X is

(a) zero

(b) infinite

(c) equal to length of first plane

(d) None of these

Answer:(b) infinite

7.A cannon after firing recoils due to

(a) conservation of energy

(b) Newton’s second law of motion

(c) Newton’s third law of motion

(d) Newton’s first law of motion

Answer:(c) Newton’s third law of motion

8.Frictional force that opposes relative motion between surfaces in contact is called ...........

(a) static friction

(b) kinetic friction

(c) kinetic friction

(d) static friction

Answer:(c) kinetic friction

9.No force is required for

(a) an object moving in straight line with constant velocity

(b) an object moving in circular motion

(c) an object moving with constant acceleration

(d) an object moving in elliptical path.

Answer:(a) an object moving in straight line with constant velocity

10.Identify the correct statement.

(a) Static friction depends on the area of contact

(b) Kinetic friction depends on the area of contact

(c) Coefficient of kinetic friction does not depend on the surfaces in contact

(d) Coefficient of kinetic friction is less than the coefficient of static friction

Answer:(d) Coefficient of kinetic friction is less than the coefficient of static friction

11.If μs, μk and μr are coefficients of static friction, kinetic friction and rolling friction, then

(a) μs < μk < μr

(b) μk < μr < μs

(c) μr < μk < μs

(d) μr = μk = μs

Answer:(c) μr < μk < μs

12.Impulse equals

(a) rate of change of momentum

(b) change in momentum

(c) momentum multiplied by time

(d) rate of change of force

Answer:(b) change in momentum

13.‘Net force acting on an object is found to be zero.’ It can be inferred that the object

(a) May be at rest

(b) May be in uniform motion

(c) May be in uniformly accelerated motion

(d) Both a & b

Answer:(d) Both a & b

14.The coefficient of static friction between two surfaces depends upon

(a) the normal reaction

(b) the shape of the surface in contact

(c) the area of contact

(d) None of the these

Answer:(a) the normal reaction

15.Which of the following statements about friction is true?

(a) Friction can be reduced to zero

(b) Frictional force cannot accelerate a body

(c) Frictional force is proportional to the area of contact between the two surfaces

(d) Kinetic friction is always greater than rolling friction

Answer:(d) Kinetic friction is always greater than rolling friction

