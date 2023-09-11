MCQs for Class 11 Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques: Download in PDF

Class 11 Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques MCQs: Download MCQs by subject experts for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - 8. Use these important questions to prepare for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24.

Download MCQs on Class 11 Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques in PDF

MCQs on Class 11 Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques: The Class 11 Chemistry Chapter 8 - Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques discusses the basic concepts of organic chemistry, such as the bonding of carbon atoms, different types of organic compounds and their structural representations. It also explains the phenomenon of hybridization of carbon atoms, homologous series, functional groups and fundamental concepts of reaction mechanisms.

This article provides a set of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on all important concepts mentioned in the chapter. The questions are designed to test the student's understanding of the chapter and help them improve their problem-solving skills. The MCQs are also a good way to practise for exams and boost your preparation level. The answers to all MCQs are provided at the end of the article. Students are encouraged to solve all the MCQs to assess their understanding of organic chemistry and increase their chances of scoring high in exams.

Related|

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check below the MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Chemistry Chapter - Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques:

1.Which of the following behaves both as a nucleophile and as an electrophile?

(a) CH 3 C ≡ N

(b) CH 3 OH

(c) CH 2 = CHCH 3

(d) CH 3 NH 2

Answer: (a) CH 3 C ≡ N

2.Which of the following cannot be represented by resonance structures?

(a) Dimethyl ether

(b) Nitrate anion

(c) Carboxylate anion

(d) Toluene

Answer: (a) Dimethyl ether

3.The displacement of electrons in a multiple bond in the presence of attacking reagent is called

(a) Inductive effect

(b) Electromeric effect

(c) Resonance

(d) Hyperconjugation

Answer: (b) Electromeric effect

4.Which one is the strongest acid among the following options?

(a) CH 2 FCOOH

(b) CH 2 ClCOOH

(c) CHCl 2 COOH

(d) CHF 2 COOH

Answer: (d) CHF 2 COOH

5.Homolytic fission leads to the formation of

(a) nucleophile

(b) carboanion

(c) free radical

(d) carbocation

Answer: (c) free radical

6.The I.U.P.A.C. name of

(a) 3–Methyl cyclohexene

(b) 1–methyl cylohex–2–ene.

(c) 6–methyl cyclohexene

(d) 1–methyl cyclohex5–ene

Answer: (a) 3–Methyl cyclohexene

7.Which of the ion is the most resonance stabilized?

(a) C 2 H 5 O-

(b) C 6 H 5 O-

(c) (CH 3 )3CO-

(d) (CH3)2CHO-

Answer: (b) C6H5O-

8.Hyperconjugation is most useful for stabilizing which of the following carbocation?

(a) Neopentyl

(b) Tert-butyl

(c) Iso-propyl

(d) Ethyl

Answer: (b) Tert-butyl

9.The increasing order of electron donating inductive effect of alkyl group is:

(a) −H < −CH 3 < −C 2 H 5 <−C 3 H7

(b) −H > −CH 3 > −C 2 H 5 > −C 3 H7

(c) −H < −C 2 H 5 < −CH 3 < −C 3 H7

(d) −H > −C 2 H 5 > −CH 3 > −C 3 H 7

Answer: (a) −H < −CH 3 < −C 2 H 5 <−C 3 H7

10.Which one is the correct order of acidity?

(a) CH 2 =CH 2 > CH 3 −CH=CH 2 > CH 3 C≡CH > CH≡C

(b) CH≡CH > CH 3 C≡CH > CH 2 =CH 2 > CH 3 −CH 3

(c) CH≡CH > CH 2 =CH 2 > CH 3 C≡CH > CH 3 −CH 3

(d) CH 3 −CH 3 > CH 2 =CH 2 > CH 3 −C≡CH > CH≡CH

Answer: (b) CH≡CH > CH 3 C≡CH > CH 2 =CH 2 > CH 3 −CH 3

Download MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques in PDF

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry (Revised)