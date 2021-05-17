MECON Recruitment 2021 for Executives Posts, Download Notice @meconlimited.co.in

MECON Limited Job Notification: MECON Limited has published a notice regarding recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Medical Officer, Manager, Senior Manager, Specialist, AGM & DGM on its official website on 17 May 2021.

MECON will soon start the application process for the aforesaid posts. Candidates would be able to apply on official website, once the link is activated

Important Dates

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: to be released Last Date of Submission of Online Application: to be released

MECON Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 05 Posts Deputy Manager - 04 Posts Medical Officer - 01 Post Manager - 03 Posts Senior Manager - 02 Posts Specialist - 01 Post AGM - 05 Posts DGM - 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MECON Executives Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Cost Estimation) (Post code- 01) Degree in Engineering with MBA / PGDM (Specialization in Finance) or equivalent (2 years duration course) with minimum 65% marks. Minimum 02 years experience in the field of cost estimation in engineering / industrial projects. Assistant Manager (Market Research) MBA / PGDM (Specialization in Marketing) or equivalent (2 years duration course). Minimum 02 years experience in the fieldofmarketsurvey/market research in the area of industrial products. Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) (Post code- 03) Master’s degree in Hindi with English as subject at graduation level or Master’s degree in English with Hindi as subject at graduation level from India Universities recognised by UGC. Desirable: Candidates should have Diploma in translation from any recognised university/ institution with minimum 55% marks and basic knowledge in computer applications (MSofficeetc.) in office environment. Minimum 02 years Experience in implementation of Rajbhasha / Official Language. English to Hindi Translation and vice a versa. Deputy Manager (Mineral) (Post code- 04) - Degree in Mineral Engineering or equivalent. Minimum 05 years experience in designing or field experience in the field of Mineral processing. Deputy Manager (Legal) (Post code- 05) - Degree in Law (BL/LLB or equivalent)/ Bachelor of Law (5 Years integrated course). Minimum 05 years experience in the field of Law in India such as practicing at Bar/ working with law firms/ handling legal work under employment with Private / Public organisations or with State / Central Government. Desirable:Drafting/Scrutinizing/vetting of commercial deeds / documents including, inter-alia, instruments, affidavits, deeds, agreements, Contracts, indemnity bond, bank guarantee, consortium & collaboration agreement etc. Medical Officer (Radiology) (Post code- 06) - MBBS with MD in Radio Diagnosis. Minimum 01 year experience in Radiology (Ultrasound)/ Echo cardiography & CT & MRI Reporting. Deputy Manager (Rajbhasha) (Post code- 07) - Master’s degree in Hindi with English as subject at graduation level or Master’s degree in English with Hindi as subject at graduation level from India Universities recognised by UGC. Desirable: Candidates should have Diploma in translation from any recognised university/ institution with minimum 55% marks and basic knowledge in computer applications (MS office etc.)in office environment. Minimum 05 years Experience in implementation of Rajbhasha / Official Language. English to Hindi Translation and vice a versa. Deputy Manager (Corporate Communication) (Post code- 08) PG Degree/ PG Diploma in journalism & Communication/ Journalism & Mass Communication/ Communication/ Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Broadcast Journalism/ Media Communication/ Public Relations or equivalent (2 Years duration course). Minimum 05 years Experience in journalism and Public Relations activities. Manager (Mechanical) (Post code- 09) Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Chemical Engineering. Minimum 09 years experience in design and engineering of Cryogenic Oxygen Plant. Manager (Civil) (Post code- 10) Degree in Civil Engineering Desirable: M.E. / M.Tech in Geotechnical Engineering / Soil Mechanics& Foundation Engineering Minimum 09 years of Field & Laboratory experience of Geotechnical Investigation for industrial projects. Manager (Legal) (Post code- 11) Degree in Law (BL/LLB or equivalent)/ Bachelor of Law (5 Years integrated course). Minimum 09 years experience in the field of Law in India such as practicing at Bar/ working with law firms/ handling legal work under employment with Private / Public organisations or with State / Central Government. Senior Manager (Civil / Mech.) (Post code- 12) Degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent Minimum 13 years of Industry experience in design & engineering/ project execution/ project monitoring or project management. AGM (Mining) (Post code- 14) Degree in Mining engineering from recognized university or equivalent. Minimum 17 years experience in Mine operation / Mine planning. (in any combination) AGM (Civil / Mech.) (Post code- 15) Degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent Minimum 17 years of Industry experience in design & engineering/ project execution/ project monitoring or project management. AGM(Finance) (Post code- 17) Chartered Accountant from ICAI / Cost and Management Accountant from ICAI Minimum 17 years experience in executive cadre, out of which 10 years in the area of merger & acquisitions such as drafting proposal for merger/ demerger/ acquisition/ restructuring from seller’s perspective/ buyer’s perspective, evaluation of such proposal, tax implications, financial implications, valuation of shares, valuation of business, statutory compliances etc. DGM (Mining) (Post code- 18) - Degree in Mining engineering from recognized university or equivalent. Minimum 21 years experience in Mine operation/ Mine planning. (in any combination) DGM (Civil / Mech.) (Post code- 19) - Degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent Minimum 21 years of Industry experience in design & engineering/ project execution/ project monitoring or project management. DGM (Finance) (Post code- 20) Chartered Accountant from ICAI / Cost and Management Accountant from ICAI Minimum 21 years experience in executive cadre and familiar with latest systems of Financial Accounting including preparation of accounts, management reporting, tender evaluations, processing of contractors / vendors bills & statutory compliances, financial concurrence of proposals, direct tax and GST matters etc.

Selection Process for MECON Executive Posts

List of candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for the Interview will be uploaded on MECON’s website and they will be intimated about the date, time and venue of interview through their registered E-mail ID as filled by the candidates in the online application form.

How to Apply for MECON Executive Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested applicants can apply for MECON Limited Recruitment 2021 through online mode.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/- (SC / ST / PwD / Ex- servicemen category or Internal candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee)