MAH CET 2020 Topper Interview – Meet Jay Maru, who believes Perseverance and Discipline is key to crack MBA exam

MAH CET Exam result has been declared long back and now it is time to know the toppers and their preparation strategy to crack the exam with 99.99 percentile. Meet Jay Maru who has topped MAH CET MBA entrance exam with 99.99 percentile this year and find out factors that motivated him to score a high percentile for admission to the top colleges of Manahrashtra.

MAH CET 2020 Topper Interview

Question 1: Congratulations on cracking MAH CET 2020! What are your overall and sectional scores in MAH CET 2020?

Thank you so much. My overall score is 147 which translates to a 99.99 percentile this year. The information regarding sectional break up for the same is not released by the authorities.

Question 2: When did you start your MAH CET 2020 Preparation? What is the ideal time required to complete the MAH CET syllabus before the exam?

My preparations for CET began just three weeks before the exam. However, that was only because I had taken CAT and other competitive exams as well. So, I had to focus mainly on my strategy and some question types that are unique to CET. The ideal time to prepare can vary anywhere between a year to a few weeks depending on the prior knowledge that a candidate has.

Question 3: What was your overall preparation strategy for MAH CET 2019?

I started by attending some classroom workshops conducted by IMS for CET. I attended only those workshops in which things I did not know of were being taught. After that, I started taking mocks on alternate days and analyzing them. I used to keep discussing my progress with my mentor.

Question 4: Was there any particular section/area that you were weak at? How did you overcome this challenge? What strategies did you adopt to master that section?

I found some LR sets particularly nasty and time consuming. So, I just left them for the end. At the end of the day, CET is a time based test. So, it makes sense to learn to leave a few time consuming and difficult questions rather than master them all.

Question 5: Tell us something about yourself, your family and your interests beyond academics?

I have been a resident of Mumbai all my life. I did my higher secondary from R.A. Podar. After that, I completed my Bachelors in Management Studies from Mithibai. After that, I started working in my father’s company. I come from a typical middle class Gujarati household. My father is a businessman, my mother is a homemaker and my brother too is currently pursuing his BMS from Mithibai. I used to accompany my father to his place of work during my school vacations. It was since then that I was drawn towards business and management. So, I completed my higher secondary in commerce and graduation in BMS. An MBA is another step in the same direction. Apart from this, I am a fitness enthusiast. I love running and working out. It is a great way to relax my mind after a busy day.

Question 6: Were you a part of any coaching institute? Do you think coaching is necessary to ace MAH CET?

Yes, I am a classroom student at IMS. ALong with coaching, A good performance requires efforts and dedication from the candidate’s end as well. However, that being said, coaching institutes make the task of learning really efficient for the candidate because they have mastered the act of preparing a candidate for the exam over so many years. They help a student fast-track his/her journey exponentially.

Question 7: Any particular book or study material that helped you gain an edge over other candidates?

Overall, I studied from IMS materials for CET as well as other exams. For quants specifically, I went through Arun Sharma, which is a really good book. However, it is very lengthy and requires a lot of patience and dedication to complete it.

Question 8: How can an aspirant avoid negative marking?

A great thing about CET is there is no negative marking. So, my advice to all the aspirants out there is that no matter what happens, there should not be a single question that is left unanswered.

Question 9: What role did Mocks play in your success? How many mocks did you attempt before the exam?

Mocks formed the major chunk of my preparation for CET. I took around 8-10 mocks given by IMS. After each mock, I used to analyze not only the individual questions but also the overall strategy that I used in the exam. I used to discuss my performance with my mentor, who helped me further optimize my score and approach.

Question 10: Please share your exam-day strategy for the MAH CET 2020. What was your last-minute preparation? How did you plan your MAH CET test taking?

During the first few mocks that I took, I formed a strategy that worked for me and stuck to it till the end. It is very important to frame a strategy early and practise it in as many mocks as you can take. One can frame a strategy only by trial and error and each candidate must have a strategy that suits him/her. I used to start my exam with the Abstract Reasoning and solve it within the first 20-22 minutes. After that, I moved on to the LR section, then the verbal and quants in the end. I used to leave all the sets and RCs in my first round. I only used to mark for review the sets and RCs that I thought were easy in the first round. I did not solve any difficult questions in this round. Spending more than a minute on a question was a big no. In the second round, I moved to the mark for review questions and solve them. I made sure I left no question unanswered when the paper ended. The important thing is to leave a question if it cannot be solved fast. I did not do any last minute preparation. I planned my preparation in such a way that I completed all the mocks I wanted to take 3-4 days prior to the actual paper. I used those 3-4 days to remain calm and composed.

Question 11: Do you think academic background plays an important role in MAH CET Prep and Why?

I think a candidate from any academic background can crack CET. For quants, an area that many non-engineers fear, the portion is only school-level and one only needs to brush up on those concepts. It is more about finding tricks and shortcuts to solve a question faster.

Question 12: Which institutes have you applied to admission and why did you opt for them particularly?

I have not applied to any institute through CET as of now. Through CAT and other exams, I applied to some of the top B-schools of the country.

Question 13: How are you preparing for further rounds of the selection process?

I prepared for GD-PI-WAT by reading the newspaper daily. I used to attend workshops, mock interviews, WAT sessions, mock GDs, mock CDs and other events conducted regularly by IMS. I used these learning opportunities offered by IMS to their fullest and they helped a lot. I also went through my graduation subjects for the interview. However, for admissions to top colleges through CET, there are no further rounds. It is based on the score of a candidate in CET.

Question 14: What is your message for MAH CET aspirants? One crucial piece of advice that you would like them to follow and wish you had known.

In my opinion, one needs only two things to perform well in CET - perseverance and discipline- perseverance to keep taking mocks and preparing even if one gets a bad score in a few of them; and discipline to realize that it is not one question that is going to help clear the cut-offs, but rather, the paper in its whole. One needs to learn to leave questions. Apart from that, I would highly recommend the students to get in touch with a mentor and keep discussing the progress with him/her. It is really helpful.

Question 15: What is your dream career choice after completing your MBA?

I would decide about my career during the two years of my MBA.

