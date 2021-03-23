MES Recruitment 2021: 502 Vacancies for Draughtsman and Supervisor Posts Across India, Apply Online @mes.gov.in

MES Recruitment 2021 Notification: Military Engineer Services (MES) has started the online application process for Supervisor (B/S) & Draughtsman (D’ Man). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Military Engineer Services Recruitment on or before 12 April 2021 on official website of MES -mes.gov.in.

MES released a notification for recruitment of the said posts on the official website and in the employment newspaper dated 27 February 2021 to 05 March 2021 for MES Department under the aegis of Ministry of Defence (GOI), for all India placement.

A total of 502 vacancies are available in Military Engineer Services of which 450 are for Supervisor Posts and 52 are for Draughtsman Posts.

MES will conduct written for all the candidates who will apply successfully for MES Recruitment 2021 tentatively on 16 May 2021.

Candidates can check important dates, vacancy breakup, educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection proces, application procedure below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of MES Application - 12 March 2021

Last Date of MES Application - 12 April 2021

MES Exam Date - 16 May 2021

MES Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 502

Supervisor - 450 Posts

Draughtsman - 52 Posts

MES Salary:

Supervisor - Pay Level 6 (Rs. 35400-1112400)

Draughtsman - Pay Level 6 (Rs. 35400-1112400)

Eligibility Criteria for MES Draughtsman and Supervisor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Draughtsman - Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized university

Supervisor -Master with economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and one year experience OR Graduation in economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration. Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement) and 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

Selection Process for MES Draughtsman and Supervisor Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written test

MES Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 2 hours General Awareness and English 25 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 25 Specialised Topic 25 50

How to Apply for MES Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidates can apply online from 22 March to 12 April 2021 on official website.

Application Fee:

Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM - No Fee Other - Rs. 100/-

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is the premier construction agency and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army which provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces. It is one of largest construction and maintenance agencies in India with a total annual budget to the tune of approx Rs 13000 crores. It is responsible for creating the strategic and the operational infrastructure other than major roads, as also the administrative habitat for all three Services and the associated organisations of the Ministry of Defence. It has Pan India footprint to provide engineering support to various formations of Army, Air Force, Navy and DRDO.